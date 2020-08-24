Vuzix to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the LD 500 Virtual Conference being held on September 1-4, 2020.

Vuzix Chief Executive Officer and President Paul Travers is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST. This presentation will be webcast live and all investors are welcome to listen by registering for the conference at https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

A conference profile of Vuzix can be viewed at http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/VUZI

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at [email protected] or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

