Vuzix to Present at the MoneyShow Virtual Event

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the company will deliver a presentation at the 2020 MoneyShow Virtual Event being held June 10-12 and will be hosting an interactive 3-day virtual booth with further materials about Vuzix. Event participants visiting the Vuzix virtual booth will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a pair of Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses.

Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer, will be delivering the corporate presentation, which will include commentary on how COVID-19 is positively impacting the telemedicine and remote support segments of the smart glasses industry, competitive market dynamics, existing and upcoming Vuzix products and future technologies.

Event: MoneyShow Virtual Event Conference



Presentation Date: Thursday - June 11, 2020



Presentation Time: 3:20 PM ET

To listen to the live webcast, investors will need to register for the Virtual Event first at the following link:

https://online.moneyshow.com/june-2020/registration/

Once registered, investors can then access the Virtual Event platform beginning the morning of June 10th at:

https://online.moneyshow.com/june-2020/speakers/eb322b5532a44180be62b146b34dd775/paul-travers/?scode=050405

About the MoneyShow Virtual Event

Created as a way to deliver an interactive virtual experience to help companies and investors navigate markets during COVID-19, the MoneyShow Virtual Event provides attendees with rare, real-time access to the financial industry's brightest minds and companies via live presentations where they can communicate directly with experts, fellow investors and traders from around the world.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 157 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses products, contents of the MoneyShow presentation and virtual event, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

