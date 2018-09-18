Vuzix to Present Optics Abstract on Vuzix Blade® at Frontiers in Optics Laser Science (FIO+LS) Technical Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ :VUZI ), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses, Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products for the consumer and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting an optics abstract on Vuzix Blade® at the Frontiers in Optics Laser Science (FIO+LS) Technical Conference on September 19, 2018 in Washington, District of Columbia, USA.

The Virtual Reality and Augmented Vision conference theme at Frontiers in Optics Laser Science (FIO+LS) Technical Conference will focus on the VR and Augmented Reality (AR) markets. Within Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Vision, especially AR and MR are poised to create a huge market for enterprise and consumer by 2020, reaching over $100B. However, in order to create mass adoption both for enterprise and consumer, various hardware requirements need to be met, such as wearable, visual comfort, and costs. None of them are currently addressed, most of today's AR and MR headsets being too bulky, too heavy, low FOV, low resolution, low brightness, and have inherent vision limitations such as Vergence Accommodation conflict. Most of these challenges are linked to optics and photonics.

Robert Schultz, Vuzix Corporation Director of Advances Optics will provide an overview of Vuzix Blade, AR smart glasses that fits a need and fulfills a purpose; is so comfortable that the technology disappears and is so intuitive to operate that it doesn't require training. Vuzix Blade is designed to make the complex simple and open the world to new possibilities. Enterprise customers should see immediate returns on their investment and consumers should wonder how they managed to make it this far without this tool. Tools like Vuzix Blade that redefine the way we interact with the world only come about rarely.

Event: Frontiers in Optics Laser Science (FIO+LS) Technical Conference

Date: September 19, 2018

Location: Washington Hilton, Washington, District of Columbia, USA

Presenter: Robert Schultz, Director of Advances Optics, Vuzix Corporation

Session: AR/VR Applications for Enterprise and Consumer Markets

Title: Bridging the Enterprise and Consumer Markets with AR by Providing, Comfort, Functionality and Usefulness

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 64 patents and 71 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ :VUZI ) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix business activities around the Vuzix Blade as well as the ongoing success of this program and future orders as well as the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

