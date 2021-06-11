VVDN Announces Measures as Manufacturing Business Growth Continues Amidst Pandemic

GURUGRAM, India, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a premier electronics product engineering and manufacturing company, continues manufacturing business growth amidst the unprecedented pandemic by taking up several measures taken to safeguard its employee health and safety. VVDN continued its hiring process and employed more than 2,500 people during the time to boost manufacturing output. VVDN has designed and manufactured electronic products in the domains of 5G, Access Points, Dashcams, AI Based Cameras, Audio Devices, Smart Trackers, EV Chargers along with several Covid related products such as Covid-19 diagnostic kits, social distancing and contact tracing solutions

VVDN's manufacturing business has witnessed key growth with the capacity expansion by adding new SMT lines, mechanical mold and injection molding production expansion as well as die casting facility. Company undertook several measures to counteract supply chain challenges by leveraging its strong supplier and silicon partnerships.

Mr. Puneet Agarwal, CEO, VVDN Technologies: "VVDN is known for its business resilience and commitment to its customers. While we all know it has been a tough year with regards to the Pandemic, witnessing growth in manufacturing has instilled a whole new level of confidence in our employees as well as our customers. We owe this to our people who defied all the odds and entrusted us. The addition of new SMT Lines and another Mechanical Tooling facility, which also houses our new Die Casting facility, to our set up has resulted in the increase in our manufacturing numbers by multi fold. We have also hired in record numbers in the past year to ensure business and deliveries were not affected and our commitments to our clients were honored. The company is proud to have not only met the deadlines but also boost manufacturing."

Keeping employee health and safety in mind at the forefront, VVDN followed all the SOPs for social distancing as well as hygiene. Dormitory accommodation as well as hygienic food facilities were provided to all the employees. Further, to tackle any exigency, Covid War rooms and a quick response team were setup that provided medical assistance for employees as well their families. In May, VVDN had initiated a Covid-19 Vaccination Drive for its employees. In the first and second phases of the employee vaccination drive, more than 1500 employees and family members have been vaccinated.

Mr. Balakumar Chinnusamy, Vice President, HR, VVDN Technologies: "Taking our employee safety as the topmost priority, series of measures are being taken up. Our Covid Quick Response Team is doing a tremendous job in providing support to our employees as well as their families too. We are also running vaccination drive at our campus. We are also in the process of setting up more such vaccination drive at all our other offices across the country. We have been working closely with local government and public health authorities to address the challenges."

