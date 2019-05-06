VVT and Start-Stop System Market by Camshaft Type, Starter Type, and Fuel Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
May 06, 2019, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VVT and Start-Stop System Market by Camshaft Type (DOHC and SOHC), Starter Type (Belt-Driven Alternator Starter, Enhanced Starter, Direct Starter, and Integrated Starter Generator), and Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, and Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
VVT And Start-Stop System Market Overview:
Inlet and exhaust valves are used in an engine to control the movement of charge and exhaust gases in cylinders in relation to the piston positions. The process of changing the timing of valve open event to improve the fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, and reduce the emission of harmful gases in environment. Both inlet and exhaust ports are shaped to move upwards and downwards emerging from one or both sides of the cylinder head. Start-stop system is a technology that shuts down the working of an engine when the vehicle is idle and restarts the internal combustion when the accelerator is engaged to improve fuel efficiency and thus, prevent unnecessary fuel combustion.
The VVT and start-stop systems market has witnessed growth over years owing to increased demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.
The global VVT and start-stop systems market is segmented based on camshaft type, starter type, fuel type, and region. Duel overhead camshaft (DOHC) and single overhead camshaft are studied under the camshaft segment. Based on starter type, the market is segregated into belt-driven alternator starter, enhanced starter, direct starter, and integrated starter generator. Based on fuel type, it is divided into gasoline, diesel, and electric. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players analyzed in the VVT and start-stop systems market include Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Valeo S.A., Johnson Controls, Inc, Hitachi Ltd., and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
Key Benefits for VVT And Start-Stop System Market:
This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global VVT and start-stop systems market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
VVT And Start-Stop System Key Market Segments:
By Camshaft Type
DOHC
SOHC
By Starter Type
Belt-Driven Alternator Starter
Enhanced Starter
Direct Starter
Integrated Starter Generator
By Fuel Type
Gasoline
Diesel
Electric
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
