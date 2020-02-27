vXchnge Bolsters Cloud Access and Interconnect Options Through CenturyLink Partnership

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vXchnge, an award-winning data center provider, announces today that CenturyLink, a technology leader in hybrid networking, cloud connectivity and security solutions, has deployed its Cloud Connect Solution in vXchnge's edge data centers. CenturyLink's Cloud Connect Solution offers secure, high-performance and virtualized networking functionality, including SD-WAN, to leading public and private clouds, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, among others.

"We're thrilled to welcome CenturyLink to our growing list of premier network, content and cloud access partners," comments Ernie Sampera, CMO at vXchnge. "The deployment of CenturyLink's Cloud Connect Solution enables enterprises, MSPs and other digital media companies colocated in a vXchnge data center to interconnect with CenturyLink for their critical cloud access needs. vXchnge provides the foundational platform for network centric applications deployments. Our award-winning data centers are attracting the finest network, content and cloud on-ramp enablers. Our partner ecosystem continues to strengthen in depth and scale."

CenturyLink's Cloud Connect is available in vXchnge edge data center markets across the US, including Santa Clara, Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis, Raleigh-Durham, Portland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Austin. The company's global reach and extensive Wavelength, Carrier Ethernet and IP VPN connectivity options meet today's demanding hybrid cloud business requirements. Available dynamic, SDN-based controls provide customers with a network experience that matches their cloud experience. The partnership with vXchnge strengthens this ability and adds another top tier provider to vXchnge's cloud connectivity fabric and interconnection ecosystem.

About vXchnge

vXchnge is a leading data center provider dedicated to protecting global and emerging brands, while improving the business performance of its customers. As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center provider across the U.S., vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability and security for its customers. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint puts its customers at "the Edge," where they can serve customers locally and reach more businesses and more consumers in more markets. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit https://www.vxchnge.com/ or connect on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

JSA for vXchnge

1-866-695-3629 ext. 12

jsa_vxchnge@jsa.net

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

SOURCE vXchnge

Related Links

https://www.vxchnge.com

