VXRT Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Vaxart, Inc. - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) for violations of federal securities laws.

Johnson Fistel is investigating recent stock trades made by certain shareholders following the Company's announcement about drug development to combat the coronavirus. The investigation will seek to determine if information was provided by Company insiders to benefit certain traders of Vaxart stock.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Vaxart shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

