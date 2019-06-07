Vyaire Medical Announces Two New Leaders Reinforcing Company's Customer-First Growth Strategy

CHICAGO, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyaire Medical, a leader in global respiratory care, announces the appointment of Lisa Rose, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, and Debra Goetz, Chief Brand and Digital Officer to the Vyaire Executive Leadership team. These newly defined roles demonstrate the company's continued commitment to being an innovation leader in respiratory care with a customer-first focus. Both positions report to Dave Eckley, Chief Executive Officer.

"We are thrilled to have Debra and Lisa on-board. They both have proven track records and deep experience in growing world-class businesses in their respective fields," said Dave Eckley. "Reinforcing our customer-first focus and bringing innovation to our product line as well as our go-to-market strategy makes these roles critical additions to executing on our growth strategy. The opportunities that today's research, technology, and digital platforms afford us is tremendous. I know Lisa and Debra are the right ones to lead us in capitalizing on these capabilities to help make Vyaire the definitive leader in respiratory care."

As Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Ms. Rose will lead Vyaire's marketing and product development teams with a focus on solving key operational and clinical challenges and helping customers provide better care for their respiratory patients. She is responsible for the innovation pipeline, long range portfolio strategy, business development alliances, market intelligence, and commercial launch readiness.

"I am excited to join Vyaire, a company that leads the industry in transformative and life-saving medical solutions," said Ms. Rose. "Vyaire is known for its close customer relationships and strong culture of innovation, and I look forward to working with the whole team to build on this strong foundation and further drive innovation throughout the company and its product pipeline."

As Chief Brand and Digital Officer, Ms. Goetz will lead Vyaire's go-to-market strategy with a focus on leveraging the company's unique pure play position in respiratory care and expanding digital and social capabilities to develop deeper relationships with customers and patients. She is responsible for global brand strategy, customer experience, internal and external communications, digital and social marketing and e-commerce initiatives.

"The difference Vyaire makes in the lives of millions around the world every day is inspiring," said Ms. Goetz. "The brand represents best-in-class respiratory care, which is truly vital to all those in need. And digital represents the ability to make our respiratory care even more accessible. There is an incredible opportunity and I'm thrilled to join this talented team to help make Vyaire's impact on our customers and patients even greater."

Lisa Rose, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer

Ms. Rose has extensive experience leading high performing organizations, building growth strategies and driving innovation programs. In her last role, Lisa served as Divisional Vice President, Global Marketing, for the Abbott Diagnostics Division, a $4B business serving hospitals and large diagnostic laboratories. In this capacity, she crafted a unifying value proposition for the Division, developed and launched Alinity, a new global brand and suite of instruments, and built AlinIQ, a new line of informatics and professional services. In support of these initiatives, she also initiated a new global award program called UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence, designed to recognize pioneering cross-disciplinary teams delivering measurably better outcomes within their healthcare institutions.

Prior to Abbott, Lisa was Vice President, Global Marketing with Novartis responsible for branding, innovation and commercial execution of new Vision Care products, and she spent 13 years with Procter & Gamble building innovative products like Swiffer and a new service franchise model with Tide Dry Cleaners. Earlier in her career she lived and worked in Switzerland and spent a number of years in sales and sales management.

Lisa earned her Master's in Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor's of Arts in Political Science and German from the University of Michigan.

Debra Goetz, Chief Brand and Digital Officer

Ms. Goetz brings her expertise in transforming brands and organizations, creating innovative go-to-market strategies, and driving unprecedented results. Most recently, Debra served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing at Hyatt Hotels Corporation. There she led the repositioning of the Hyatt masterbrand from a hotel company to a world-class global hospitality brand. This entailed rolling out a global brand platform, aligning internal and external marketing and communications efforts around the customer journey, building digital and social capabilities, relaunching the World of Hyatt loyalty program, and identifying and moving into adjacent businesses. The result was unprecedented direct to consumer and B2B revenues.

Prior to Hyatt, Debra was Gannett's Vice President, Corporate Marketing responsible for transforming the brand, building enterprise partnerships, and launching digital and solution based businesses. At NBCUniversal and Univision Communications she held similar roles as Vice President Strategic Marketing, where she successfully launched fully integrated go-to-market strategies across each company's portfolio. Her early career took her from Wall Street to Madison Avenue to New York's Silicon Alley.

Debra earned her Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Columbia Business School and her Bachelor's of Science in Finance from Indiana University.

About Vyaire Medical

Vyaire Medical is a leading global respiratory and anesthesiology healthcare company. From industry-pioneering brands that include Bird, Bear, and Jaeger to respected industry leaders AirLife®, Vital Signs®, Viasys, Vyaire Medical has nearly 27,000 products recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists in the respiratory therapy and anesthesiology healthcare markets worldwide. The company is headquartered in Mettawa, IL. Learn more at www.vyaire.com.

