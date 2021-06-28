Vyaire Medical Expands Ability to Streamline Respiratory Care Through Portable Remote Monitoring and Connectivity Capabilities

CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyaire Medical, the world's largest medical device maker fully dedicated to improving breathing for every person around the world, today announced the development of a new comprehensive digital tool designed to arm clinicians with the data and insights they need to better manage breathing for critically ill patients. Vyaire Messenger is a novel mobile application that securely provides patient status information and meaningful clinical insights directly to the respiratory therapist via their mobile devices. Vyaire Messenger is intended to reduce the burden on clinicians by providing visibility to all ventilated patients simultaneously so that they can prioritize and coordinate care. In addition, Vyaire Messenger will proactively notify clinicians should a patient experience a change in ventilation therapy, simplifying processes and prioritizing patients who need the most care.

"Vyaire is leveraging digital and connectivity technology to reimagine the needs of our customer base," said Gaurav Agarwal, chief executive officer of Vyaire. "Our collective experience with COVID-19 has taught us that care must be delivered differently, such as the ability to better triage patients or monitor them outside the hospital room. We are committed to taking those lessons learned and delivering meaningful solutions that help clinicians provide care to those who need it most."

Vyaire Messenger works seamlessly with the bellavista™ and Avea™ ventilation platforms via the Respiratory Knowledge Portal, a data application system released by Vyaire in 2015. The Vyaire Messenger is unique to market in that it is portable on mobile devices and gathers data from compatible IV pumps providing important clinical insights in sedation. Developed in partnership with customers on the front lines, Vyaire Messenger has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of care in the ICU by improving protocol adherence and coordination of clinical functions in order to reduce the amount of time patients spend on a ventilator. The Company released Vyaire Messenger last summer to a limited market and developed the current version based on customer testing and feedback. Clinical data gathered from that period enhances the Company's thesis that Vyaire Messenger has the potential to improve multiple metrics & outcomes, including1:

78% of clinicians who agree that Vyaire Messenger has the potential to improve protocol adherence resulting in an improvement in ventilated patient outcomes;

83% of clinicians who agree that Vyaire Messenger has the potential to improve coordination of care between clinical functions resulting in the reduction of the incidences of ventilator associated events (VAE).

"Monitoring and prioritizing ventilated patients without these advanced technologies requires frequent bedside visits and coordination of care between various clinical specialties is a challenge," said Tom Cahill, Respiratory Director at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Kentucky. "Now, our clinicians can get real-time clinical insights for their patients right at their fingertips and improved communication within our care teams, which helps prioritize patient care and provide optimal patient management."

"With the availability of Vyaire Messenger, we are embarking on an exciting digital transformation journey," continued Agarwal. "Vyaire engineers are hard at work contemplating how we will leverage digital and connectivity technology across sedation, diagnostics and ventilation platforms. We see exciting potential in this space that will help patients around the world take better breaths."

Vyaire Medical Inc. is a global company focused exclusively on supporting breathing through every stage of life. Established from legacy brands with a 65-year history of pioneering breathing technology, the company's portfolio of integrated solutions is designed to enable, enhance and extend lives. At Vyaire, we pledge to advance innovation and evolve what's possible to ensure every breath is taken to its fullest. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Vyaire is recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists throughout the respiratory community worldwide.

