Vyaire Medical Uses Talend to Help Successfully Scale Production with Healthy Data to Combat COVID-19

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced that Vyaire Medical, the largest company in the global healthcare ecosystem fully dedicated to respiratory care, relied on Talend to help successfully meet the unprecedented spike in demand for ventilator equipment in 2020 and beyond. Based on real-time access to trusted information from the factory floor to the boardroom, Vyaire gained the agility and insight needed to optimize their supply chain and significantly scale production from six units per day of a single ventilator line to 600.

Ed Rybicki, senior vice president and CIO of Vyaire Medical, will share the company's story at the upcoming virtual Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, taking place on Thursday, May 6 at 2 p.m. Eastern. In his presentation, Rybicki will discuss the importance of a healthy data environment to meet the unprecedented demands of COVID-19. He'll also address how he delivered flexibility and scale for his organization with a cloud-based enterprise data platform.

Talend's Talend Data Fabric is a unified platform that delivers complete, clean and uncompromised data in real-time. As more data is ingested and analyzed, Talend helps organizations confidently drive insights using their data to quickly make decisions that can accelerate revenue, innovate faster, and reduce cost and risk.

