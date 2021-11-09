vybe urgent care Adds Moderna Booster to a Full Range of COVID-19 Services

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, announces it is offering Moderna booster shots by appointment at all locations, except the Chestnut Street COVID Testing Center. vybe locations are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends.

As a leader during the COVID pandemic, vybe continues to offer the Moderna vaccine and three diagnostic COVID testing options, all available by appointment:

vybe urgent care has 12 locations in the Philadelphia area with extended evening and weekend hours, and we're growing.

Rapid RT-PCR test – the preferred option for those who need testing for travel, this test offers same day results in the patient portal.

– often used for work clearance or to attend an event, the Quidel test offers same day results in the patient portal.

– often used for work clearance or to attend an event, the Quidel test offers same day results in the patient portal. Clinician visit and COVID test – during a clinician visit, vybe determines the best testing option based on patient symptoms and history of exposure. PCR tests sent to an outside lab can take 2-7 days to return results.

"This is an important next step in our battle against COVID-19," said Peter Hotz, president and CEO of vybe urgent care. "By making the Moderna booster so widely available, we're ready to help all Philadelphians strengthen their protection against this virus."

Consumers rely on vybe urgent care centers for convenient extended evening and weekend hours. vybe encourages appointments during periods of high demand, yet still offers limited walk-in availability for traditional urgent care services. Patients may take advantage of advance online registration to save time and reduce contact while visiting a center. Patients who have symptoms or fear exposure to COVID also have the option to start with a video visit.

"We believe that everyone deserves great care, delivered with kindness and personalized attention," continued Peter Hotz. Our team is dedicated to helping make healthcare easier for all our patients so they can get back to living their healthiest lives."

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

About vybe urgent care

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Bucks Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe is an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. vybe encourages appointments but also offers walk-ins and even telemedicine for those who wish to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and offers a full range of urgent care services such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. As a leader during the COVID pandemic, vybe continues to offer the Moderna vaccine/booster and diagnostic COVID testing. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality. For more information, visit www.vybe.care, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @vybecare.

