vybe urgent care Launches Mobile Pop-Up Clinic for COVID-19 Testing

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Philadelphia area, announces a partnership with the City of Philadelphia to expand COVID testing throughout the city. Using a state-of-the-art truck which is uniquely designed to serve as a Pop-Up Clinic, vybe will travel throughout the City of Philadelphia to conduct COVID testing events. In the future, the vybe Pop-up Clinic may offer flu vaccinations or even the COVID vaccine, when available.

Great care. Delivered. vybe urgent care's COVID-19 Pop-up Clinic is bringing fast, safe COVID testing to all areas of Philadelphia.

vybe's Pop-up Clinic will be easy to recognize by its tagline, "Great Care. Delivered." Patients will schedule an appointment for their COVID test and can complete any registration forms and a telemedicine visit with a clinician online prior to visiting. When the clinic arrives in a neighborhood, registered patients will check-in and safely get their test. Each event will follow appropriate guidelines regarding social distancing and use of masks. The COVID PCR swab tests are covered by insurance, and there are reimbursement options for out of pocket costs and the uninsured.

"We share a unified purpose with the City of Philadelphia to promote healthy communities," said Peter Hotz, vybe urgent care's President & CEO. "We've been leading community-based testing in our centers since the start of the pandemic and this partnership will help bring COVID-19 testing to all areas of the city, no matter where people live or work. We're excited to hear from communities, schools and churches who want to schedule the vybe Pop-up clinic to visit."

"While the number of people being tested for COVID-19 in Philadelphia has never been higher, it's still not enough," said Dr. Thomas Farley, Philadelphia's Health Commissioner. "vybe urgent care has been a key partner in getting folks tested, and I'm excited to see them take this show on the road to make testing even more accessible."

Behind the convenience of vybe's pop-up testing is Aardvark Mobile Health's patented mobile healthcare unit, which is easily movable and fully self-contained with electricity and an HVAC system. "Our trucks are safe, clean and easy to use, and can be deployed quickly to where they are most needed – from hot spots and underserved communities to schools and workplaces. We look forward to working with vybe to bring more testing and access to healthcare services like vaccines to the Philadelphia community and beyond," said Larry Borden, CEO of Aardvark Mobile Health.

Whether visiting the Pop-up Clinic or one of our centers for COVID testing or other urgent care services, vybe has carefully designed safety precautions to meet or exceed CDC and state guidelines. vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality. vybe is also providing testing for employers, schools and other organizations – interested groups that wish to schedule a testing event with the vybe Pop-up Clinic should contact us at [email protected].

