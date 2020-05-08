vybe urgent care Now Offering COVID-19 Serum Antibody Testing

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, with 11 centers in the greater Philadelphia market, is pleased to offer COVID-19 serological antibody testing to help patients determine if they've already been exposed to the coronavirus. The COVID-19 serum antibody test is used to detect the presence of antibodies, not to diagnose active infection. A positive result indicates that the individual has had exposure to COVID-19. Some people infected with COVID-19 will never exhibit symptoms but will have detectable antibodies.

vybe offers COVID-19 antibody testing to tell patients whether they've been previously infected with coronavirus. COVID-19 testing begins with a telemedicine visit, allowing a vybe clinician to recommend the test that best meets the patient's needs.

With the addition of antibody testing, vybe is now offering patients two options for coronavirus testing:

PCR Diagnostic test (nasal swab) - A viral diagnostic test that tells sick or exposed patients they have an active COVID-19 infection. Since those currently infected can spread the virus, knowing their status helps patients to take proper health precautions for themselves and the community.

- A viral diagnostic test that tells sick or exposed patients they have an active COVID-19 infection. Since those currently infected can spread the virus, knowing their status helps patients to take proper health precautions for themselves and the community. Coronavirus antibody test (blood test) - An antibody test tells patients who have no current symptoms whether they've been previously infected with coronavirus. Although vybe can perform this test at any time, it can take 1-3 weeks for antibodies to be fully detectable after an infection.

The serology antibody testing offered by vybe urgent care differs from "finger prick" blood tests because a laboratory analyzes the blood sample for different types of antibodies that result after exposure to COVID-19. This test has been authorized by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

"We've completed thousands of PCR tests for suspected COVID-19 patients. Knowing the high rate of asymptomatic individuals, we're pleased to now offer this highly accurate antibody test to patients who believe they may have been infected," said Peter Hotz, vybe urgent care's president and CEO. "We recognize how important these results are for patient's peace of mind and for understanding community health as we gradually return to work and other activities in the greater Philadelphia region. We've been actively talking with employers about safe return-to-work and business continuity programs and the proper role of testing in these initiatives."

All vybe's COVID-19 testing begins with a telemedicine visit, allowing a vybe clinician to recommend the test that best meets a patient's needs. For patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have potentially been exposed to someone who has tested positive, a visit may include a recommendation for a curbside swab test. Patients who meet criteria for the antibody test will go into a vybe center for a blood draw after the virtual visit is complete.

"With most viruses, the presence of antibodies would suggest some degree of immunity. We do not yet know if having antibodies to the coronavirus can protect someone from reinfection or how long that protection might last," said Dr. Geoff Winkley, vybe's medical director. "Still, knowing their status may help patients make better informed decisions as we learn more about COVID-19."

vybe urgent care locations remain open and see patients safely through advance online check-in and pre-entry coronavirus screening. Patients are escorted from the front door to a sterile exam room without the risk of contact with other sick patients. vybe urgent care delivers compassionate care for a wide range of ailments, including illnesses, injuries, stitches, x-rays, physical exams, vaccinations and lab testing, including COVID-19.

To learn more about vybe's video visits, COVID-19 testing and to see current hours, visit vybe.care/video-visits .

About vybe

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Bucks Counties. vybe's vision is that everyone deserves great care, which is driving the expansion of high-quality care and unparalleled patient service. Open 7 days a week, vybe delivers an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. In addition to welcoming walk-ins, vybe offers video visits for those who wish to have their visit take place from their home or office. vybe accepts major insurance plans and provides a comprehensive range of urgent care services such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKG, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. Find the medical care you need with the convenience you want at vybe urgent care .

