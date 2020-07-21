vybe urgent care Re-opens in Bensalem

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, announces the re-opening of our center in Bensalem, PA.

The Bensalem center is located at 3626 Street Road and will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends.

vybe is pleased to be part of the Bensalem community. vybe's chairs are covered in anti-microbial fabric

The Bensalem center closed in March to help consolidate PPE at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to a wide range of urgent care services, all vybe locations are offering COVID-19 testing inside or on a drive-up basis:

PCR test to help patients identify an active COVID-19 infection

Antibody blood test that tells patients whether they've been previously infected with the coronavirus.

vybe has carefully designed safety precautions to meet or exceed CDC and state guidelines.

All patients must wear masks, and our team wears PPE at all times

Screening all patients for symptoms and possible COVID-19 exposure

Patients taken directly to exam rooms for registration

Waiting areas arranged for social distancing

Enhanced cleaning of exam rooms and equipment after each patient

Frequent deep cleaning throughout the center

"COVID-19 no longer means you should delay taking care of your health." said vybe urgent care President Peter Hotz. "We're allowing patients to register online before they visit to help minimize contact. We believe everyone deserves great care – and we will gladly welcome walk-ins or patients who prefer to start with a telemedicine visit."

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Bucks Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe delivers an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. In addition to welcoming walk-ins, vybe offers a telemedicine service for those who wish to see a doctor online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and provides a comprehensive range of urgent care services such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKG, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. Find the medical care you need with the convenience you want at vybe urgent care locations throughout the Philadelphia area.

