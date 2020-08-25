vybe urgent care Re-opens in Center City East

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the Greater Philadelphia area, announces the re-opening of our center on Market Street just steps away from Independence Hall in Center City, Philadelphia. The Center City East center is located at 618 Market Street and will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends beginning on September 12th.

vybe urgent care at 618 Market Street is convenient to Old City and Washington Square. vybe offers a full range of urgent care services, or video visits from the comfort of home.

The Center City East center closed in March to help consolidate PPE at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For patients with symptoms, vybe offer telemedicine visits from the comfort of home. In addition, all vybe locations are offering a full range of urgent care services, including COVID-19 testing inside or on a drive-up basis:

Lab-based PCR genetic tests to detect active infection

Quidel's rapid antigen test that detects active infection through virus proteins

Serological tests that detect antibodies from a prior infection

vybe has carefully designed safety precautions to meet or exceed CDC and state guidelines.

Advance online registration to reduce time in the center

All patients must wear masks, and our team wears PPE at all times

Screening all patients for symptoms and possible COVID-19 exposure

Patients taken directly to exam rooms for registration

Waiting areas arranged for social distancing

Enhanced cleaning of exam rooms and equipment after each patient

Frequent deep cleaning throughout the center

"Patients need to care of their health, especially during this time of COVID-19 concerns," said vybe urgent care President Peter Hotz. "We're allowing patients to register online before they visit to help minimize contact. We believe everyone deserves great care – and we will gladly welcome walk-ins or symptomatic patients who prefer to start with a telemedicine visit."

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

About vybe

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Bucks Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe delivers an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. In addition to welcoming walk-ins, vybe offers a telemedicine service for those who wish to see a doctor online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and provides a comprehensive range of urgent care services such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKG, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. Find the medical care you need with the convenience you want at vybe urgent care locations throughout the Philadelphia area.

For more information, visit www.vybe.care

Media Contact:

Peter Hotz

484-753-3970

SOURCE vybe urgent care