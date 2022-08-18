Vyne Announces CEO Succession

Steve Roberts, current president of Vyne Dental, to become CEO of Vyne; Lindy Benton to remain as executive chair.

DUNWOODY, Ga., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne, an industry-leading software company providing revenue cycle, information exchange and secure communication solutions across healthcare markets, announces that Steve Roberts, who currently serves as president for Vyne Dental, has been named CEO of Vyne. Roberts will begin his new role immediately.

An experienced business leader who has led Vyne Dental since August 2020, Roberts succeeds Lindy Benton, a decorated healthcare technology leader who has served as CEO since February 2011. Benton will continue to drive the organization's strategic vision as executive chair of the company's Board of Directors.

"The best CEOs excel at creating growth culture and building capable teams," said Roberts. "That is Lindy's strength, and how she turned Vyne from a small niche product into an extremely well-respected health technology brand, serving both the medical and dental markets. I am honored and excited to step onto the path she laid and lead Vyne into its next phase of innovation and service."

As CEO, Roberts will lead the company in continuing to develop innovative software serving health systems, payers and dental practices to improve operational eﬃciencies, reduce costs, and improve care. He brings more than 20 years of direct industry leadership experience to the position, having contributed to growth and innovation initiatives at Weave, Henry Schein One and Dentrix.

Vyne currently serves hospitals and health systems, dental oﬃces and insurance payers in the United States through its health information collation, exchange and claims management technology. Uniquely positioned to serve multiple key stakeholders within healthcare, Vyne has made Inc. 5000's annual list of the nation's most prestigious and fastest-growing private companies for 15 consecutive years. Under Roberts, Vyne will continue leveraging synergies across its two health tech businesses, Vyne Medical and Vyne Dental, to accelerate growth and facilitate relationships between providers, payers and patients across the full healthcare spectrum.

"Vyne Dental's differentiated approach to dental revenue cycle software services is generating compelling growth and strong market adoption," said Roberts. "We intend to bring Vyne Dental's same level of innovation, growth and expertise to the entire Vyne portfolio by evolving into a next generation medical revenue cycle management platform through internal development, partnerships and acquisitions."

Benton, meanwhile, will bring her leadership and business development experience to the Board of Directors, where she will lead the company's broader strategic efforts.

"I look forward to helping steer further innovation and expansion of both the medical and dental lines of business while Steve leads the day-to-day growth of the organization. I am confident Steve will bring his strategic vision, energy and proven experience for developing software platforms to both the medical and dental divisions of Vyne," Benton said. "Together, we can drive even more progressive technological invention and improvement."

Benton has more than 30 years of healthcare technology experience, including over 15 years serving in leadership roles at Digital Equipment Corporation, The Sage Group and Cerner Corporation. She has been recognized as one of the "Most Powerful Women in Healthcare IT" by Health Data Management magazine and as a "woman in health IT to watch" by Becker's Hospital Review.

As CEO of Vyne, Benton successfully oversaw the company's development into a leading provider of comprehensive software solutions facilitating the exchange of patient health information across the continuum of care. Under Benton's leadership, Vyne recently introduced two new solution platforms, Refyne™ and Vyne Trellis™ for its medical and dental businesses, respectively, to improve data capture and information exchange, enhance revenue cycles and automate payer processes at the practice and health system levels.

"Lindy Benton is a visionary and inspirational executive who has steadily built Vyne into the pioneering, profitable and growing business it is today. We are grateful for her leadership and look forward to continuing to work with her shaping the future of Vyne," said Dan Williams, partner at The Jordan Company, Vyne's majority stakeholder. "Steve Roberts is no less talented and has been the driving force in turning Vyne Dental from a point solution into a pre-eminent, comprehensive dental technology platform. We are excited for the next phase of Vyne's continued growth under this strong and cohesive management team."

About Vyne Corp.

Vyne is a healthcare industry leader in information exchange and electronic communication management. The company's pre-eminent technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage, and submission of healthcare data in multiple forms: voice, fax, image, data, e-document. Vyne's proven solutions connect all data touchpoints to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. To learn more visit www.vynecorp.com.

