Vyne Appoints Garrett Galley As Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne, a recognized market leader in health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management, announced today the appointment of Garrett Galley as chief technology officer. Galley is responsible for the company's information technology initiatives, leading the development of new technology solutions and evolving the existing portfolio of medical and dental software products.

Galley, appointed to his role in early 2021, brings his deep expertise of developing world-class security, database, networking, and healthcare and dental practice technology to Vyne. He previously held leadership positions at Weave HQ, MX Technologies, and NetDocuments.

As chief technology officer, Galley is leading the implementation planning of Vyne's product innovation roadmap, providing oversight and leadership into its software development processes to best meet the needs of health systems and dental practices. He will also manage day-to-day operations related to product infrastructure and Vyne Dental engineering.

"Garrett brings an unmatched perspective on data analytics and how to best integrate systems' capabilities to help us grow in the market and enhance our current portfolio of products," said Steve Roberts, president of Vyne Dental. "As we look to support dental practices with a fully-integrated revenue cycle management platform, Garrett's experience and knowledge will undoubtedly support our company's vision, strategy, and service to our customers."

"I am excited to join the Vyne team and support our shared mission of creating an end-to-end revenue cycle management platform," said Galley. "I look forward to engaging with our clients to further enhance their revenue cycle processes and optimize their data collection, analysis and ability to act on those outcomes so they can better serve their patients."

About Vyne

Vyne is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form – voice, document, image, data, fax or electronic interface. Vyne's solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. For more information, visit vynecorp.com.

