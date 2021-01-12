Vyopta Announces Real-time Quality Monitoring for Cisco Webex

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leading provider of Collaboration Intelligence, today announced the addition of real-time monitoring and broadened analytics support for Cisco Webex Meetings. The new functionality enables customers to proactively detect and resolve issues to ensure a great user experience within the broader UC estate.

With remote work as the norm continuing, it is mission-critical for UC and IT teams to have full visibility of their collaboration environments from the headsets and peripheral devices to in-room systems. Vyopta gives organizations that insight into their entire Cisco collaboration deployment including endpoints, call control, bridges, and edge gateways to the Internet and PSTN, so that they can proactively avert disruptions and troubleshoot issues with calls and meetings.

"We're focused on delivering Webex experiences that are 10X better than in-person interactions – and simplifying performance management is core to this. We're pleased to work with Vyopta to deliver enterprise customers with unified visibility to manage performance across Cisco on-prem and cloud collaboration technologies using Webex Control Hub data and real-time analytics," said Abhay Kulkarni, VP and GM of Webex Meetings at Cisco.

Vyopta's Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) for Webex allows UC and IT teams to:

Proactively monitor critical live meeting/call metrics, whether users are joining from Webex clients on desktop, mobile device, or room systems.

Receive granular alerts on critical call and meeting issues before users report them.

Reduce time to resolution and enable the Help Desk teams to troubleshoot and resolve meeting issues without escalating to UC experts within the organization.

Maintain a single view across multiple Webex domains per customer to proactively manage large deployments.

"We're excited to continue building upon our work with Cisco to help enterprises around the world scale critical business outcomes," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO at Vyopta. "We look forward to helping joint customers optimize their use of Webex for collaboration and continue to manage the staggering increase in remote work."

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

