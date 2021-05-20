Vyopta Doubles UCaaS Users Supported Since Start of Pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the Collaboration Intelligence Company, today announced the number of user-specific licenses it supports has doubled year over year as remote work and video conferencing became the "new normal." Vyopta now delivers intelligence monitoring and analytics that helps 40 million people collaborate worldwide. Collaboration Performance Management (CPM), the company's flagship product, helped identify 9 million issues over the past year.

"Digital transformation accelerated in 2020 as organizations raced to support a remote workforce overnight," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "We expect to see continued rapid growth in Vyopta UC user-id licenses to match significant increases in UC room endpoint licenses in the second half of 2021 as workers return to the office."

Product Updates

Over the past year, Vyopta's Collaboration Performance Monitoring (CPM) product increased and deepened support of major UC vendors Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, and Google Meet. The company was the first UC monitoring and analytics provider to support Google Meet, later adding advanced analytics and a tailored solution for distance learning and healthcare settings. Product improvements across vendors included an Intelligent Monitoring Engine featuring smart alerts to empower IT and collaboration engineers to quickly detect and solve problems; the company also rolled out easy-to-use UC troubleshooting tools for front line IT support.

Vyopta continued to improve the digital experience of UC users with Technology Intelligence (Intelligent Monitoring/Alerting and Analytics) and Workplace Intelligence. Vyopta also accelerated support of popular voice UC solutions (RingCentral, Oracle Acme Packet, etc.), added support for the latest generation endpoints and launched it's Next-Gen UC Platform to enable Big Data, IoT, Machine Learning and AI-based insights.

Customers

Over 76% of Vyopta's customers are in financial services, healthcare, technology, and the federal government. Clients include AIG, AstraZeneca, BASF, Rio Tinto, Shared Services Canada, Stanford University, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Visa. Vyopta's programmatic support for managed service providers (MSPs) led to a 200 percent increase in the number of MSP partners. Vyopta is in process with the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) to serve U.S. Federal agencies in addition to regulated enterprises like utilities, financial services and State and Local governments.

"Large organizations need a platform that can deliver insights to align technology, real estate, and people for maximum performance and ROI," said Ramirez. "C-Level executives are demanding the information and data around UC that Vyopta provides as collaboration has become absolutely essential to day-to-day business."

Awards

Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award

Inc. 5000 Regionals list of Fastest-Growing Texas-Based Private Companies

TMC recognized Vyopta Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) Suite with a 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award

Cisco Partner Summit Digital Americas LATAM Theater/Area Award for Ecosystem Partner of the Year

Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces 2020

Vyopta will be hosting Vyoptaverse 2021, its inaugural virtual Collaboration Intelligence conference, on Tuesday, May 25. Register here to be among the first to hear about upcoming product announcements and a look at the future of Vyopta.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

