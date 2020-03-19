Vyopta Offers Free Trials to Help Enterprises, Education, and Healthcare IT Teams Manage Increase in Video Collaboration During The COVID-19 Outbreak

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta Incorporated, the leading provider of collaboration monitoring and analytics, today announced it is offering free trials of its Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) solution to enterprises, higher education, K-12, and healthcare organizations to help them scale video collaboration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the last two weeks, there has been a massive expansion in the use of video conferencing within almost all types of institutions. The vast majority of large enterprises require their employees to work remotely and use video to improve team collaboration. Similarly, almost all higher education and K-12 organizations have sent students home and use video to provide distance learning programs. Finally, healthcare organizations have shifted quickly to expand video-based telehealth services to support patients while reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Operating large scale video collaboration environments can be challenging.IT teams need analytics to support operational and compliance reporting requirements. In addition, monitoring and tracking video call quality is critical to ensure successful remote work, distance learning, and telehealth programs. Vyopta's CPM product is used today to operate large scale video collaboration environments at several of the world's largest enterprise, education, and healthcare organizations.

"During this challenging and unprecedented situation, the Vyopta team has been working around the clock to make our solution available to help enterprise, education, and healthcare organizations effectively scale up their video collaboration," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "We take our position in the local and larger global community seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to help our customers use video to minimize disruption to their employees, students, patients, and customers."

For more information on Vyopta's free trials, visit:

Vyopta Free Trial - Enterprise Remote work

Vyopta Free Trial - Healthcare

Vyopta Free Trial - Distance Learning

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta is a leading provider of collaboration performance management and meeting room insights solutions. With coverage that spans video, voice, and messaging from Cisco, Microsoft, Poly, Pexip, Zoom, Bluejeans, and more, Vyopta helps companies improve quality of experience, accelerate workplace transformation and optimize investments across UC and conference rooms. Vyopta monitors and analyzes over 10 billion meeting minutes annually across the largest enterprises in the world, including Workday, AstraZeneca, Stanford University, Shared Services Canada and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

Angela Shori

Sr. Manager, Brand & Awareness

Vyopta

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Vyopta