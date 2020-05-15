vYv Announces Addition of Michael Catudal as Board Member of Arthritis Foundation

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vYv, the makers of the only supplement that contains both CBD and resveratrol, are pleased to announce that their team member Michael Catudal is now a board member on the Arthritis Foundation.

The goal of the Arthritis Foundation, according to their website , is to help people "by creating a powerful network of support through shared experiences, empowering information, and meaningful connections" while "boldly pursuing a cure for America's #1 cause of disability and championing the fight against arthritis with life-changing resources, science, advocacy, and community connections."

The desire to utilize science to help provide relief for people suffering from arthritis is what drives the team at vYv. "vYv is a supplement that contains CBD and resveratrol — the antioxidant found in the skins of grapes — that we believe in and there's nothing we love more than hearing back from people who found it helpful in dealing with the symptoms of their arthritis," says Michael Catudal, now a premier board member of the Arthritis Foundation.

Although intended primarily to provide relief from arthritis, vYv has also been reported to help treat anxiety and improve concentration while adding antioxidants into the system. "Arthritis treatments can vary quite a bit from person to person," continues Catudal, "and many find that some combination of medications, supplements, therapies, and lifestyle to make a big impact. vYv was created with the goal of being the go-to supplement for people with arthritis because of the combined properties of CBD and resveratrol."

The team at vYv also announced recently that they plan to participate in the Arthritis Foundation's Virtual 2020 Walk to Cure Arthritis. The event, designed to raise funds for life-changing research to conquer arthritis, will take place virtually at the Arthritis Foundation's Facebook page on May 16 at 4 p.m. ET. In the midst of COVID-19, the virtual walk is a great way to bring people together who support the cause of making the painful symptoms of arthritis a thing of the past. The vYv team is one that is always on the lookout for new opportunities to help advance the cause of the Arthritis Foundation, previously having sponsored the 2019 Fall Gala.

The goal of the virtual walk is to raise funds, raise awareness, and raise activity levels. "This event is the perfect way to show your support for the 54 million people across America who are dealing with arthritis," says Catudal. "The Arthritis Foundation's Virtual Walk allows everyone to take their own walk in a safe location, and then come together digitally to enjoy conversations, updates, and more. We are thrilled that Team vYv is a part of this wonderful event."

Anyone interested — whether you are someone who deals with arthritis on a daily basis or you want to show support to find a cure — can learn more about Team vYv and donate to the cause at their Arthritis Foundation event page .

About vYv

vYv, a supplement that combines the benefits of CBD with the antioxidant resveratrol, was created with one goal in mind — to help people striving to live a lifestyle of health, wellness, and longevity. Created using only high-quality ingredients, vYv users have reported improved blood flow, reduced inflammation, increased immune defense, and more. Learn more about the ingredients, the science, and more at www.takevYv.com .

