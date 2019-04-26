W Concept Lands in New York With First Pop up: URL to IRL

In 2006, WIZWID, one of the largest premium fashion e-commerce platforms in Korea, launched W Concept with the idea of promoting Korean culture, travel, art and fashion via producing limited collections with top Korean designers. W Concept has become a multinational e-commerce shop, with a constant focus on introducing new independent brands and artists and giving them the outlet to gain brand awareness.

At the moment, W Concept is considered one of the top three fashion e-commerce retailers in South Korea. Since launching as a e-commerce platform in 2011, W Concept has grown to stock over 2,000 independent brands, mostly under $200, going on to expand into the US, Chinese, and Canadian markets in 2015.

For their first retail pop up, open from April 26th-28th, W Concept will be stocking 19 brands inside the space Participating brands include Andersson Bell, Frontrow, Kindersalmon, Maison Marais, and J. Chung.

Hours of the pop up are 11am-7pm the 26th-28th. Rather than having physical product in the store, customers can meet some of W Concept's top designer's collection for the first time offline, by simply scanning the QR code while shopping, products then are shipped directly to their door.

In addition to the shopping experience, the pop up will include a floral infinity mirror room and an arcade game room. Gifts will be given to the first 50 guests to arrive on each day. In addition, If visitors come to the W Concept site and share the invitation with their friends, they will get a free Baggu bag as well as extra 10% off coupon to shop during the pop up.

SOURCE W Concept

Related Links

https://us.wconcept.com

