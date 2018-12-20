W. P. Carey Announces 2018 Tax Treatment of Dividends

W. P. Carey Inc.

Jan 28, 2019, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2018. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of W. P. Carey dividends.

CUSIP 92936U109

FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 2a

Box 3

Box 1b

Box 2b

Box 5

Record Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Capital Gain
Distributions

Nondividend
Distributions

Qualified
Dividends(1)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(2)

Section 199A Dividends(3)

12/29/17

1/16/18

$1.0100

$0.8715873

$0.1384127

---

$0.0544876

$0.0822517

$0.8170997

3/29/18

4/16/18

$1.0150

$0.8759021

$0.1390979

---

$0.0547574

$0.0826589

$0.8211447

6/29/18

7/16/18

$1.0200

$0.8802169

$0.1397831

---

$0.0550271

$0.0830661

$0.8251898

10/1/18

10/15/18

$1.0250

$0.8845317

$0.1404683

---

$0.0552969

$0.0834733

$0.8292348

12/31/18(4)

1/15/19

$0.2754

$0.2376552

$0.0377409

---

$0.0148571

$0.0224275

$0.2227981

(1)

Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(3)

Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(4)

A portion of the $1.03 per share dividend paid on 1/15/19 has been applied to the 2018 tax year. The remainder will be taxed in 2019.  Reallocations may not total Distribution Per Share due to rounding.

W. P. Carey Inc.
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs and with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet. For over four decades the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-1110
institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-8920
ir@wpcarey.com

Media Contact:
Guy Lawrence
Ross & Lawrence
212-308-3333
gblawrence@rosslawpr.com

