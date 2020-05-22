W. P. Carey Announces Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) announced today that due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing concern for the safety and well-being of its stockholders, directors and employees, the format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed from in-person to a virtual-only format. While the previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET, has not changed, stockholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the Company's proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, stockholders at the close of business on April 1, 2020, the record date, are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting. To attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WPC2020 , stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card or voting instruction form or notice previously distributed.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company's supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $16 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 141 million square feet as of March 31, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

www.wpcarey.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the intent, belief or expectations of W. P. Carey and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "assume," "outlook," "seek," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast" and other comparable terms. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of W. P. Carey. It is important to note that W. P. Carey's actual results could be materially different from those projected in such forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable risks or uncertainties, and those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by us under the heading "Risk Factors" could also have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of W. P. Carey. Discussions of some of these other important factors and assumptions are contained in W. P. Carey's filings with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, including Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in W. P. Carey's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in W. P. Carey's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this communication may not occur. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication, unless noted otherwise. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, W. P. Carey does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

