W. P. Carey Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019

Total Company

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey of $193.3 million , or $1.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter and $411.6 million , or $3.49 per diluted share, for 2018

AFFO of $193.9 million , or $1.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter and $634.6 million , or $5.39 per diluted share, for 2018

Quarterly cash dividend raised to $1.03 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.12 per share

Completed merger with CPA:17 in a $5.9 billion stock-for-stock transaction

2019 full year AFFO guidance range of $4.95 to $5.15 per diluted share announced, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.70 and $4.90 per diluted share

Business Segments

Real Estate

Segment net income attributable to W. P. Carey of $151.6 million for the fourth quarter and $307.2 million for 2018

Segment AFFO of $163.9 million , or $1.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter and $516.5 million , or $4.39 per diluted share, for 2018

Investment volume of $248.0 million during the fourth quarter, bringing total investment volume for 2018 to $939.7 million

Gross disposition proceeds of $339.8 million during the fourth quarter, bringing total dispositions for 2018 to $524.5 million

Portfolio occupancy of 98.3%

Weighted-average lease term of 10.2 years

Investment Management

Segment net income attributable to W. P. Carey of $41.7 million for the fourth quarter and $104.3 million for 2018

Segment AFFO of $29.9 million , or $0.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter and $118.1 million , or $1.00 per diluted share, for 2018

Balance Sheet and Capitalization – Fourth Quarter 2018

Issued €500 million of 2.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026

Utilized ATM offering program to raise $287.5 million in net proceeds

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"For the fourth quarter and full year, growth in Real Estate AFFO was driven primarily by the accretive impact of both new acquisitions and the assets we acquired in our recent merger with CPA:17," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey. "During 2018, we added flexibility to our balance sheet and reduced leverage, and we believe the improved quality of our earnings is being reflected in our cost of capital. All of this puts us in a strong position to support our 2019 investment activity and continue to grow Real Estate AFFO per share."

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Total Company: Revenues excluding reimbursable costs (net revenues) for the 2018 fourth quarter totaled $258.2 million , up 39.3% from $185.3 million for the 2017 fourth quarter.

Revenues excluding reimbursable costs (net revenues) for the 2018 fourth quarter totaled , up 39.3% from for the 2017 fourth quarter. Real Estate: Real Estate net revenues for the 2018 fourth quarter were $238.1 million , up 46.7% from $162.3 million for the 2017 fourth quarter, due primarily to additional lease revenues from properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger.

Real Estate net revenues for the 2018 fourth quarter were , up 46.7% from for the 2017 fourth quarter, due primarily to additional lease revenues from properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger. Investment Management: Investment Management net revenues for the 2018 fourth quarter were $20.1 million , down 13.0% from $23.1 million for the 2017 fourth quarter, due primarily to the cessation of asset management revenue previously earned from CPA:17.

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2018 fourth quarter was $193.3 million , up 157.0% from $75.2 million for the 2017 fourth quarter, due primarily to a higher aggregate gain on sale of real estate and a gain on change in control of interests recognized in connection with the CPA:17 Merger, which more than offset higher interest expense related to mortgage loans on properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO for the 2018 fourth quarter was $1.33 per diluted share, up 1.5% from $1.31 per diluted share for the 2017 fourth quarter. AFFO from the Company's Real Estate segment (Real Estate AFFO) increased, due primarily to the accretive impact of both net acquisitions and properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger, which closed during the 2018 fourth quarter. AFFO from the Company's Investment Management segment (Investment Management AFFO) declined, due primarily to the cessation of asset management fees previously earned from CPA:17.Note: Further information concerning AFFO and Real Estate AFFO, non-GAAP supplemental performance metrics, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividend

As previously announced, on December 5, 2018 , the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.12 per share. The dividend was paid on January 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2018 .

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Total Company: Net revenues for the 2018 full year totaled $835.7 million , up 7.8% from $775.3 million for the 2017 full year.

Net revenues for the 2018 full year totaled , up 7.8% from for the 2017 full year. Real Estate: Real Estate net revenues for the 2018 full year totaled $751.0 million , up 12.8% from $665.7 million for the 2017 full year, due primarily to additional lease revenues from properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger and other property acquisitions.

Real Estate net revenues for the 2018 full year totaled , up 12.8% from for the 2017 full year, due primarily to additional lease revenues from properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger and other property acquisitions. Investment Management: Investment Management net revenues for the 2018 full year totaled $84.7 million , down 22.7% from $109.6 million for the 2017 full year, due primarily to lower structuring revenues resulting from the fully-invested status of the Managed Programs (as defined below), as well as the cessation of asset management revenue previously earned from CPA:17.

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2018 full year totaled $411.6 million , up 48.4% compared to $277.3 million for the 2017 full year, due primarily to a higher aggregate gain on sale of real estate and a gain on change in control of interests recognized in connection with the CPA:17 Merger, which more than offset higher interest expense related to mortgage loans on properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger.

AFFO

AFFO for the 2018 full year totaled $5.39 per diluted share, up 1.7% compared to $5.30 per diluted share for the 2017 full year. Real Estate AFFO increased, due primarily to the accretive impact of both net acquisitions and properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger, which closed during the 2018 fourth quarter. Investment Management AFFO declined, due primarily to the cessation of asset management fees previously earned from CPA:17.Note: Further information concerning AFFO and Real Estate AFFO, non-GAAP supplemental performance metrics, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividends

Dividends declared during 2018 totaled $4.09 per share, an increase of 2.0% compared to total dividends declared during 2017 of $4.01 per share.

AFFO GUIDANCE

For the 2019 full year, the Company expects to report total AFFO of between $4.95 and $5.15 per diluted share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.70 and $4.90 per diluted share, based on the following key assumptions:

(i) investments for the Company's Real Estate portfolio of between $750 million and $1.25 billion;

(ii) dispositions from the Company's Real Estate portfolio of between $500 million and $700 million; and

(iii) total general and administrative expenses of between $75 million and $80 million.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance on net income. The Company only provides guidance on total AFFO (and Real Estate AFFO) and does not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to net income due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain items necessary to provide such reconciliation as a result of their unknown effect, timing and potential significance. Examples of such items include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITALIZATION

Euro-Denominated Bond Issuance

On October 9, 2018 , the Company completed an underwritten public offering of €500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.250% Senior Notes due April 9, 2026 . Net proceeds from the offering were used to reduce amounts outstanding under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility.

"At-The-Market" (ATM) Offering Program

During the 2018 fourth quarter, the Company issued 4,229,285 shares of common stock under its ATM offering program at a weighted-average price of $69.03 per share, for net proceeds of $287.5 million .

per share, for net proceeds of . Subsequent to the 2018 fourth quarter, the Company issued 772,858 shares of common stock under its ATM offering program at a weighted-average price of $74.50 per share, for net proceeds of approximately $56.7 million .

CPA:17 MERGER

On October 31, 2018 , the Company completed its merger with CPA:17 (the CPA:17 Merger) in a transaction valued at approximately $5.9 billion , including the assumption of debt.

, the Company completed its merger with CPA:17 (the CPA:17 Merger) in a transaction valued at approximately , including the assumption of debt. As a result of the CPA:17 Merger, which included the issuance of approximately 54 million shares of W. P. Carey common stock in a stock-for-stock transaction, the Company's equity market capitalization increased to approximately $11 billion , positioning it as one of the largest net lease REITs and among the top 25 publicly traded REITs in the MSCI US REIT Index.

REAL ESTATE

Investments

During the 2018 fourth quarter, the Company completed investments totaling $248.0 million , consisting of eight acquisitions for $210.9 million in aggregate and three completed capital investment projects at a total cost of $37.1 million , bringing total investment volume for the year ended December 31, 2018 to $939.7 million , including transaction-related costs.

, consisting of eight acquisitions for in aggregate and three completed capital investment projects at a total cost of , bringing total investment volume for the year ended to , including transaction-related costs. As of December 31, 2018 , the Company had nine capital investment projects outstanding for an expected total investment of approximately $234.7 million , of which eight projects totaling $159.7 million are currently expected to be completed during 2019.

Dispositions

During the 2018 fourth quarter, the Company disposed of 39 properties for total gross proceeds of $339.8 million , bringing total dispositions for the year ended December 31, 2018 to $524.5 million .

Composition

As of December 31, 2018 , the Company's net lease portfolio consisted of 1,163 properties, comprising 131.0 million square feet leased to 304 tenants, with a weighted-average lease term of 10.2 years and an occupancy rate of 98.3%. In addition, primarily as a result of the CPA:17 Merger, the Company owned 46 self-storage and two hotel operating properties, totaling approximately 3.4 million square feet.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

W. P. Carey was formerly the advisor to CPA:17 – Global (CPA:17) until the CPA:17 Merger, and is currently the advisor to CPA:18 – Global (CPA:18, and together with CPA:17, the CPA REITs), Carey Watermark Investors Incorporated (CWI 1) and Carey Watermark Investors 2 Incorporated (CWI 2, and together with CWI 1, the CWI REITs, and together with the CPA REITs, the Managed REITs), and Carey European Student Housing Fund I, L.P. (CESH, and together with the Managed REITs, the Managed Programs).

Acquisitions

During the 2018 fourth quarter, the Company structured investments on behalf of the Managed Programs totaling $126.1 million , including transaction-related costs and fees, comprised wholly of student housing projects for CPA:18, bringing total investment volume on behalf of the Managed Programs for the year ended December 31, 2018 to $427.3 million , comprised almost entirely of student housing projects for CPA:18.

Assets Under Management

As of December 31, 2018 , the existing Managed Programs had total assets under management of approximately $7.6 billion , down 42.0% from approximately $13.1 billion as of December 31, 2017 , substantially due to the CPA:17 Merger.

Supplemental Information

The Company has provided supplemental unaudited financial and operating information regarding the 2018 fourth quarter and certain prior quarters, including a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures, in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 22, 2019.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the intent, belief or expectations of W. P. Carey and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "assume," "outlook," "seek," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast" and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made by Mr. Fox with regard to the quality of our earnings, our cost of capital, our 2019 investment activity, and the potential growth of our real estate adjusted funds from operations (including underlying assumptions, such as the timing of acquisitions, our level of general and administrative expense, and dispositions and the impact thereof, and our ability to execute on our strategy to create long-term shareholder value, including by maximizing recurring revenue streams). These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of W. P. Carey. It is important to note that W. P. Carey's actual results could be materially different from those projected in such forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of W. P. Carey. Discussions of some of these other important factors and assumptions are contained in W. P. Carey's filings with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, including Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in W. P. Carey's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this communication may not occur. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication, unless noted otherwise. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, W. P. Carey does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

W. P. CAREY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31,

2018

2017 Assets





Investments in real estate:





Land, buildings and improvements (a) $ 9,251,396



$ 5,457,265

Net investments in direct financing leases 1,306,215



721,607

In-place lease and other intangible assets 2,009,628



1,213,976

Above-market rent intangible assets 925,797



640,480

Investments in real estate 13,493,036



8,033,328

Accumulated depreciation and amortization (b) (1,564,182)



(1,329,613)

Net investments in real estate 11,928,854



6,703,715

Equity investments in the Managed Programs and real estate (c) 329,248



341,457

Cash and cash equivalents 217,644



162,312

Due from affiliates 74,842



105,308

Other assets, net 711,507



274,650

Goodwill 920,944



643,960

Total assets $ 14,183,039



$ 8,231,402









Liabilities and Equity





Debt:





Senior unsecured notes, net $ 3,554,470



$ 2,474,661

Unsecured revolving credit facility 91,563



216,775

Unsecured term loans, net —



388,354

Non-recourse mortgages, net 2,732,658



1,185,477

Debt, net 6,378,691



4,265,267

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 403,896



263,053

Below-market rent and other intangible liabilities, net 225,128



113,957

Deferred income taxes 173,115



67,009

Dividends payable 172,154



109,766

Total liabilities 7,352,984



4,819,052

Redeemable noncontrolling interest —



965









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 165,279,642 and 106,922,616

shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 165



107

Additional paid-in capital 8,187,335



4,433,573

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,143,992)



(1,052,064)

Deferred compensation obligation 35,766



46,656

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (254,996)



(236,011)

Total stockholders' equity 6,824,278



3,192,261

Noncontrolling interests 5,777



219,124

Total equity 6,830,055



3,411,385

Total liabilities and equity $ 14,183,039



$ 8,231,402



(a) Includes $470.7 million and $83.0 million of amounts attributable to operating properties as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. We sold one hotel operating property in April 2018. We acquired 37 self-storage properties and one hotel operating property in the CPA:17 Merger. (b) Includes $734.8 million and $630.0 million of accumulated depreciation on buildings and improvements as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $829.4 million and $699.7 million of accumulated amortization on lease intangibles as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (c) Our equity investments in the Managed Programs totaled $107.6 million and $201.4 million as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Our equity investments in real estate joint ventures totaled $221.7 million and $140.0 million as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Revenues









Real Estate:









Lease revenues $ 223,487



$ 167,088



$ 154,826

Operating property revenues 11,707



4,282



6,910

Reimbursable tenant costs 10,145



5,979



5,584

Lease termination income and other 2,952



1,981



515



248,291



179,330



167,835

Investment Management:









Asset management revenue 11,954



17,349



16,854

Structuring revenue 8,108



6,553



6,217

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 5,042



6,042



6,055

Other advisory revenue —



110



—



25,104



30,054



29,126



273,395



209,384



196,961

Operating Expenses









Depreciation and amortization 93,321



67,825



64,015

Merger and other expenses (a) 37,098



1,673



(533)

General and administrative 17,449



15,863



17,702

Reimbursable tenant and affiliate costs 15,187



12,021



11,639

Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 8,319



4,898



3,993

Operating property expenses 7,844



3,055



5,567

Stock-based compensation expense 3,902



2,475



4,268

Subadvisor fees (b) 2,226



3,127



2,002

Impairment charges —



—



2,769

Restructuring and other compensation (c) —



—



289



185,346



110,937



111,711

Other Income and Expenses









Gain on sale of real estate, net 99,618



343



11,146

Interest expense (57,250)



(41,740)



(40,401)

Gain on change in control of interests (d) 47,814



—



—

Equity in earnings of equity method investments in the Managed Programs and real estate 15,268



18,363



16,930

Other gains and (losses) 13,215



8,875



1,356



118,665



(14,159)



(10,969)

Income before income taxes 206,714



84,288



74,281

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (11,436)



(2,715)



192

Net Income 195,278



81,573



74,473

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,015)



(4,225)



736

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 193,263



$ 77,348



$ 75,209













Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.33



$ 0.71



$ 0.69

Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.33



$ 0.71



$ 0.69

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic 145,480,858



108,073,969



108,041,556

Diluted 145,716,583



108,283,666



108,208,918













Dividends Declared Per Share $ 1.030



$ 1.025



$ 1.010



W. P. CAREY INC. Full Year Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Years Ended December 31,

2018

2017 Revenues





Real Estate:





Lease revenues $ 716,422



$ 630,373

Reimbursable tenant costs 28,076



21,524

Operating property revenues 28,072



30,562

Lease termination income and other 6,555



4,749



779,125



687,208

Investment Management:





Asset management revenue 63,556



70,125

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 21,925



51,445

Structuring revenue 20,826



34,198

Other advisory revenue 300



896

Dealer manager fees —



4,430



106,607



161,094



885,732



848,302

Operating Expenses





Depreciation and amortization 291,440



253,334

General and administrative 68,337



70,891

Reimbursable tenant and affiliate costs 50,001



72,969

Merger and other expenses (a) 41,426



605

Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 22,773



17,330

Operating property expenses 20,150



23,426

Stock-based compensation expense 18,294



18,917

Subadvisor fees (b) 9,240



13,600

Impairment charges 4,790



2,769

Restructuring and other compensation (c) —



9,363

Dealer manager fees and expenses —



6,544



526,451



489,748

Other Income and Expenses





Interest expense (178,375)



(165,775)

Gain on sale of real estate, net 118,605



33,878

Equity in earnings of equity method investments in the Managed Programs and real estate 61,514



64,750

Gain on change in control of interests (d) 47,814



—

Other gains and (losses) 29,913



(3,613)



79,471



(70,760)

Income before income taxes 438,752



287,794

Provision for income taxes (14,411)



(2,711)

Net Income 424,341



285,083

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (12,775)



(7,794)

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 411,566



$ 277,289









Basic Earnings Per Share $ 3.50



$ 2.56

Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 3.49



$ 2.56

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 117,494,969



107,824,738

Diluted 117,706,445



108,035,971









Dividends Declared Per Share $ 4.090



$ 4.010



__________

(a) Amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, and the year ended December 31, 2018 are primarily comprised of costs incurred in connection with the CPA:17 Merger. Amount for the year ended December 31, 2017 is primarily comprised of accruals for estimated one-time legal settlement expenses. (b) The subadvisors for CWI 1, CWI 2, CPA:18 – Global, and Carey Credit Income Fund (prior to our resignation as the advisor to that fund in the third quarter of 2017) earn a percentage of gross fees recorded, which we account for as an expense and are recorded as Subadvisor fees in our consolidated statements of income. The amounts paid to the subadvisors are the differences between gross and net fees. Refer to the Managed Programs Fee Summary section in Exhibit 99.2 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 22, 2019 for further information. (c) Amounts for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 represent restructuring expenses resulting from our exit from non-traded retail fundraising activities, which we announced in June 2017. (d) Amounts for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 include a gain of $18.8 million recognized on the purchase of the remaining interests in six investments from CPA:17 in the CPA:17 Merger, which we had previously accounted for under the equity method. Amounts for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 also include a gain of $29.0 million recognized on our previously held interest in shares of CPA:17 common stock in connection with the CPA:17 Merger.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 193,263



$ 77,348



$ 75,209

Adjustments:









Gain on sale of real estate, net (99,618)



(343)



(11,146)

Depreciation and amortization of real property 92,018



66,493



62,603

Gain on change in control of interests (a) (47,814)



—



—

Impairment charges —



—



2,769

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (762)



(2,693)



(2,696)

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities 3,225



(651)



877

Total adjustments (52,951)



62,806



52,407

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (b) 140,312



140,154



127,616

Adjustments:









Merger and other expenses (c) 37,098



1,673



(533)

Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net (d) 14,985



13,224



17,922

Other amortization and non-cash items (e) (10,206)



(4,829)



2,198

Tax expense (benefit) – deferred and other (f) 6,288



3,918



(10,497)

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (6,096)



(3,431)



(2,002)

Stock-based compensation 3,902



2,475



4,268

Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,572



1,901



2,043

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 1,744



(43)



(81)

Realized (gains) losses on foreign currency (71)



191



(472)

Restructuring and other compensation (g) —



—



289

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities 3,192



3,860



2,884

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests 140



664



(1,573)

Total adjustments 53,548



19,603



14,446

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (b) $ 193,860



$ 159,757



$ 142,062













Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (b) $ 140,312



$ 140,154



$ 127,616

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (b) $ 0.96



$ 1.29



$ 1.18

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (b) $ 193,860



$ 159,757



$ 142,062

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (b) $ 1.33



$ 1.48



$ 1.31

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 145,716,583



108,283,666



108,208,918



W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income from Real Estate to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) from Real Estate (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey $ 151,611



$ 51,009



$ 54,149

Adjustments:









Gain on sale of real estate, net (99,618)



(343)



(11,146)

Depreciation and amortization of real property 92,018



66,493



62,603

Gain on change in control of interests (a) (18,792)



—



—

Impairment charges —



—



2,769

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (762)



(2,693)



(2,696)

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities 3,225



(651)



877

Total adjustments (23,929)



62,806



52,407

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (b) 127,682



113,815



106,556

Adjustments:









Merger and other expenses (c) 37,098



1,673



(533)

Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net (d) 14,985



13,224



17,922

Other amortization and non-cash items (e) (12,692)



(5,174)



2,260

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (6,096)



(3,431)



(2,002)

Tax benefit – deferred and other (3,949)



(3,556)



(15,047)

Stock-based compensation 2,774



1,380



2,227

Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,572



1,901



2,043

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 1,744



(43)



(81)

Realized (gains) losses on foreign currency (61)



197



(477)

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities (260)



519



41

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests 140



664



(1,573)

Total adjustments 36,255



7,354



4,780

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (b) $ 163,937



$ 121,169



$ 111,336













Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (b) $ 127,682



$ 113,815



$ 106,556

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share –

Real Estate (b) $ 0.87



$ 1.05



$ 0.99

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (b) $ 163,937



$ 121,169



$ 111,336

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real Estate (b) $ 1.12



$ 1.12



$ 1.03

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 145,716,583



108,283,666



108,208,918



W. P. CAREY INC. Full Year Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Years Ended December 31,

2018

2017 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 411,566



$ 277,289

Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 286,164



248,042

Gain on sale of real estate, net (118,605)



(33,878)

Gain on change in control of interests (a) (47,814)



—

Impairment charges 4,790



2,769

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (8,966)



(10,491)

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities 4,728



5,293

Total adjustments 120,297



211,735

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (b) 531,863



489,024

Adjustments:





Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net (d) 52,314



55,195

Merger and other expenses (c) 41,426



605

Stock-based compensation 18,294



18,917

Other amortization and non-cash items (e) (17,326)



17,193

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (14,460)



(11,679)

Amortization of deferred financing costs 6,184



8,169

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 3,310



(46)

Tax expense (benefit) – deferred and other (f) 1,079



(18,664)

Realized gains on foreign currency (768)



(896)

Restructuring and other compensation (g) —



9,363

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities 12,439



8,476

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests 231



(2,678)

Total adjustments 102,723



83,955

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (b) $ 634,586



$ 572,979









Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (b) $ 531,863



$ 489,024

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (b) $ 4.52



$ 4.53

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (b) $ 634,586



$ 572,979

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (b) $ 5.39



$ 5.30

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 117,706,445



108,035,971

