W. P. Carey Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) (W. P. Carey or the Company), a net lease real estate investment trust, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey of $149.4 million , or $0.85 per diluted share, including Real Estate segment net income attributable to W. P. Carey of $147.0 million , or $0.84 per diluted share

AFFO of $202.0 million , or $1.15 per diluted share, including Real Estate segment AFFO of $196.8 million , or $1.12 per diluted share

2020 AFFO guidance reinstated with a range of $4.65 to $4.75 per diluted share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.51 and $4.61 per diluted share and assuming full year investment volume totaling between $750 million and $1 billion

Quarterly cash dividend raised to $1.044 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.176 per share

Real Estate Portfolio

Overall collection rate of 98% for 2020 third quarter rent due and 99% for October rent due

Investment volume of $566.9 million year to date, including $515.9 million during the first nine months and $51.0 million subsequent to quarter end

Gross disposition proceeds of $63.3 million during the third quarter, bringing total dispositions for the first nine months to $179.7 million

Portfolio occupancy of 98.9%

Weighted-average lease term of 10.6 years

Balance Sheet and Capitalization

During the 2020 third quarter, the Company settled a portion of the equity forward sales agreements entered into in the second quarter, issuing 1,488,291 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $100 million

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company issued $500 million of 2.400% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2031

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Our third quarter results reflect the consistently high rent collections our portfolio has generated since the start of the pandemic, including a 98% collection rate for the period. I'm also pleased to say that after a pause in deal flow due to the pandemic we've resumed external investment activity and, given increased visibility into our pipeline, reinstated AFFO guidance" said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey. "The strength of our collections and balance sheet ensure we're well positioned amid renewed uncertainty over the course of the pandemic. And with a robust pipeline, ample liquidity and having locked in a cost of capital that supports accretive investments, we're equally well positioned to execute on the growing number of transaction opportunities before us."

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Total Company: Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2020 third quarter totaled $302.4 million , down 4.9% from $318.0 million for the 2019 third quarter.

Real Estate: Real Estate revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2020 third quarter were $297.4 million , down 1.8% from $302.8 million for the 2019 third quarter. For the 2019 third quarter, lease termination and other income included $8.3 million of proceeds from a bankruptcy claim. Lease revenues increased, primarily through the combined impact of net acquisitions, the strengthening of foreign currencies in relation to the U.S. dollar between the periods and rent escalations, partly offset by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on rent collections during the 2020 third quarter. In addition, operating revenues for the 2019 third quarter reflected the operations of a hotel operating property that was disposed in the 2020 first quarter.

Investment Management: Investment Management revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2020 third quarter were $5.0 million , down 67.3% from $15.3 million for the 2019 third quarter, due primarily to lower asset management revenues and reimbursable costs resulting from the management internalization by Carey Watermark Investors Incorporated (CWI 1) and Carey Watermark Investors 2 Incorporated (CWI 2).

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2020 third quarter was $149.4 million , up 261.7% from $41.3 million for the 2019 third quarter. Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey was $147.0 million , which increased due primarily to a mark-to-market gain of $48.8 million for the Company's investment in shares of a cold storage operator, impairment charges totaling $25.8 million recognized during the prior year period, a higher aggregate gain on sale of real estate and the impact of net acquisitions. Net income from Investment Management attributable to W. P. Carey was $2.4 million , which decreased due primarily to the cessation of Investment Management revenues and distributions previously earned from CWI 1 and CWI 2.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO for the 2020 third quarter was $1.15 per diluted share, down 11.5% from $1.30 per diluted share for the 2019 third quarter. AFFO from the Company's Real Estate segment (Real Estate AFFO) was $1.12 per diluted share, which decreased due primarily to higher lease termination and other income during the 2019 third quarter and, to a lesser extent, the impact of COVID-19 on rent collections during the 2020 third quarter, partly offset by the accretive impact of net investment activity and rent escalations. AFFO from the Company's Investment Management segment was $0.03 per diluted share, which declined, reflecting the Company's continued move out of Investment Management through the management internalization by CWI 1 and CWI 2, resulting in lower asset management fees and distributions from the Company's special general partner interests. Segment AFFO also reflects the full allocation of general and administrative expenses to the Company's Real Estate segment.

Note: Further information concerning AFFO and Real Estate AFFO, which are both non-GAAP supplemental performance metrics, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividend

As previously announced, on September 17, 2020 the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.044 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.176 per share. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2020 .

AFFO GUIDANCE

The Company has reinstated its guidance for the 2020 full year, and expects to report total AFFO of between $4.65 and $4.75 per diluted share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.51 and $4.61 per diluted share, based on the following key assumptions:



(i) investments for the Company's Real Estate portfolio of between $750 million and $1 billion ;



(ii) dispositions from the Company's Real Estate portfolio of between $300 million and $350 million ; and



(iii) total general and administrative expenses of between $76 million and $79 million .

Note: The Company does not provide guidance on net income. The Company only provides guidance on total AFFO (and Real Estate AFFO) and does not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to net income due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain items necessary to provide such reconciliation as a result of their unknown effect, timing and potential significance. Examples of such items include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITALIZATION

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020 , the Company had approximately $1.9 billion of total liquidity, including $1.6 billion of capacity available on the Company's Senior Unsecured Credit Facility, available net proceeds under the forward sale agreements of $166 million and cash and cash equivalents of $152 million .

Forward Equity Offering

During the 2020 third quarter, the Company settled a portion of its forward sale agreements, issuing 1,488,291 shares for net proceeds of $100 million . As of September 30, 2020 , the Company had the ability to settle the remaining 2,510,709 shares under the forward sale agreements by December 17, 2021 , for anticipated net proceeds of approximately $166 million .

Bond Issuance – Subsequent to Quarter End

As previously announced, on October 14, 2020 , the Company completed an underwritten public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.400% Senior Notes due February 1, 2031 . The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay certain indebtedness, including amounts outstanding under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility (which was used in part to repay secured mortgage debt outstanding), to fund potential future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

REAL ESTATE

COVID-19 Update on Rent Collections

The Company received 98% of contractual base rent that was due in the 2020 third quarter and 99% of contractual base rent that was due in October.

2020 third quarter collection rates by property type were:







Industrial 99%





Warehouse 94%





Office 100%





Retail 100%





Fitness, theater and restaurant 65%





Self Storage (net lease) 100%





Other 98%

2020 third quarter collection rates by geography were:







U.S. 97%





Europe 99%





Other 100%

Investments

During the 2020 third quarter, the Company completed investments totaling $112.0 million , consisting of two acquisitions for $84.0 million in aggregate and one capital investment project at a cost of $28.0 million , bringing total investment volume for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $515.9 million .

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed one additional investment for $51.0 million , bringing total investment volume year to date to $566.9 million .

As of September 30, 2020 , the Company had six capital investment projects outstanding for an expected total investment of approximately $172.0 million , of which one project totaling $3.0 million is currently expected to be completed during the 2020 fourth quarter.

Dispositions

During the 2020 third quarter, the Company disposed of four properties for gross proceeds of $63.3 million , bringing total disposition proceeds for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $179.7 million .

Composition

As of September 30, 2020 , the Company's net lease portfolio consisted of 1,215 properties, comprising 142 million square feet leased to 351 tenants, with a weighted-average lease term of 10.6 years and an occupancy rate of 98.9%. In addition, the Company owned 19 self-storage operating properties and one hotel operating property, totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet.

* * * * *

Supplemental Information

The Company has provided supplemental unaudited financial and operating information regarding the 2020 third quarter and certain prior quarters, including a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures, in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 30, 2020, and made available on the Company's website at ir.wpcarey.com/investor-relations.

* * * * *

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date/Time: Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in Number: 1-877-465-1289 (U.S.) or +1-201-689-8762 (international)

Live Audio Webcast and Replay: www.wpcarey.com/earnings

* * * * *

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

www.wpcarey.com

* * * * *

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements and COVID-19 Update on Rent Collections

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the intent, belief or expectations of W. P. Carey and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "assume," "outlook," "seek," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast" and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made by Mr. Fox regarding our outlook and transaction opportunities. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management and it is important to note that our actual results could be materially different from those projected in such forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable risks or uncertainties, like the risks related to the effects of pandemics and global outbreaks of contagious diseases or the fear of such outbreaks (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic) and those additional risk factors discussed in reports that we have filed with the SEC could also have material adverse effects on our future results, performance or achievements. Discussions of some of these other important factors and assumptions are contained in W. P. Carey's filings with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, including Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in W. P. Carey's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in W. P. Carey's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this communication may not occur. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication, unless noted otherwise. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, W. P. Carey does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

In addition, given the significant uncertainty regarding the duration and severity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is unable to predict its tenants' continued ability to pay rent. Therefore, information provided regarding historical rent collections should not serve as an indication of expected future rent collections. Additional details regarding the Company's update relating to COVID-19 can be found in a presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.3 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on October 30, 2020.

* * * * *

W. P. CAREY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Investments in real estate:





Land, buildings and improvements (a) $ 10,560,534



$ 9,856,191

Net investments in direct financing leases 715,541



896,549

In-place lease intangible assets and other 2,243,117



2,186,851

Above-market rent intangible assets 900,503



909,139

Investments in real estate 14,419,695



13,848,730

Accumulated depreciation and amortization (b) (2,382,971)



(2,035,995)

Assets held for sale, net (c) 10,626



104,010

Net investments in real estate 12,047,350



11,916,745

Equity investments in the Managed Programs and real estate (d) 288,444



324,004

Cash and cash equivalents 152,215



196,028

Due from affiliates 4,347



57,816

Other assets, net 793,079



631,637

Goodwill 904,075



934,688

Total assets $ 14,189,510



$ 14,060,918









Liabilities and Equity





Debt:





Senior unsecured notes, net $ 4,513,243



$ 4,390,189

Unsecured term loans, net 304,221



—

Unsecured revolving credit facility 182,799



201,267

Non-recourse mortgages, net 1,234,197



1,462,487

Debt, net 6,234,460



6,053,943

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 549,899



487,405

Below-market rent and other intangible liabilities, net 192,445



210,742

Deferred income taxes 137,460



179,309

Dividends payable 185,877



181,346

Total liabilities 7,300,141



7,112,745









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 175,396,158 and 172,278,242 shares,

respectively, issued and outstanding 175



172

Additional paid-in capital 8,919,520



8,717,535

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,800,875)



(1,557,374)

Deferred compensation obligation 42,014



37,263

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (273,124)



(255,667)

Total stockholders' equity 6,887,710



6,941,929

Noncontrolling interests 1,659



6,244

Total equity 6,889,369



6,948,173

Total liabilities and equity $ 14,189,510



$ 14,060,918



________ (a) Includes $83.5 million and $83.1 million of amounts attributable to operating properties as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (b) Includes $1.2 billion and $1.0 billion of accumulated depreciation on buildings and improvements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019,

respectively, and $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion of accumulated amortization on lease intangibles as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (c) At September 30, 2020, we had two properties classified as Assets held for sale, net, one of which was sold in October 2020. At December 31, 2019, we

had one hotel operating property classified as Assets held for sale, net, which was sold in January 2020. (d) Our equity investments in real estate totaled $236.9 million and $194.4 million as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Our equity

investments in the Managed Programs totaled $51.6 million and $129.6 million as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 Revenues









Real Estate:









Lease revenues $ 293,856



$ 280,303



$ 278,839

Operating property revenues 1,974



1,427



9,538

Lease termination income and other 1,565



1,917



14,377



297,395



283,647



302,754

Investment Management:









Asset management revenue 3,748



4,472



9,878

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 1,276



2,411



4,786

Structuring and other advisory revenue —



—



587



5,024



6,883



15,251



302,419



290,530



318,005

Operating Expenses









Depreciation and amortization 108,351



107,477



109,517

General and administrative 19,399



17,472



17,210

Reimbursable tenant costs 15,728



13,796



15,611

Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 11,923



11,651



10,377

Stock-based compensation expense 4,564



2,918



4,747

Operating property expenses 1,594



1,388



8,547

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 1,276



2,411



4,786

Merger and other expenses (596)



1,074



70

Subadvisor fees —



192



1,763

Impairment charges —



—



25,781



162,239



158,379



198,409

Other Income and Expenses









Interest expense (52,537)



(52,182)



(58,626)

Other gains and (losses) (a) 45,113



8,847



(12,402)

Gain on sale of real estate, net 20,933



—



71

Equity in earnings of equity method investments in the Managed

Programs and real estate (b) 1,720



33,983



5,769

Loss on change in control of interests (c) —



—



(8,416)



15,229



(9,352)



(73,604)

Income before income taxes 155,409



122,799



45,992

Provision for income taxes (5,975)



(7,595)



(4,157)

Net Income 149,434



115,204



41,835

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (b) (37)



(9,904)



(496)

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 149,397



$ 105,300



$ 41,339













Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.85



$ 0.61



$ 0.24

Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.85



$ 0.61



$ 0.24

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic 174,974,185



173,401,749



172,235,066

Diluted 175,261,812



173,472,755



172,486,506













Dividends Declared Per Share $ 1.044



$ 1.042



$ 1.036



W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Revenues





Real Estate:





Lease revenues $ 856,269



$ 811,580

Lease termination income and other 9,991



23,951

Operating property revenues 9,368



40,970



875,628



876,501

Investment Management:





Asset management revenue 18,109



29,400

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 7,717



12,475

Structuring and other advisory revenue 494



3,163



26,320



45,038



901,948



921,539

Operating Expenses





Depreciation and amortization 332,022



335,528

General and administrative 57,616



58,224

Reimbursable tenant costs 42,699



42,699

Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 33,649



30,204

Impairment charges 19,420



25,781

Stock-based compensation expense 10,143



13,848

Operating property expenses 8,205



30,015

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 7,717



12,475

Subadvisor fees 1,469



5,615

Merger and other expenses 665



912



513,605



555,301

Other Income and Expenses





Interest expense (157,259)



(179,658)

Other gains and (losses) 49,537



(12,118)

Gain on sale of real estate, net 32,684



642

Equity in (losses) earnings of equity method investments in the Managed Programs

and real estate (b) (d) (10,087)



15,211

Loss on change in control of interests (c) —



(8,416)



(85,125)



(184,339)

Income before income taxes 303,218



181,899

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 28,122



(5,147)

Net Income 331,340



176,752

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (b) (10,553)



(881)

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 320,787



$ 175,871









Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.84



$ 1.03

Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.84



$ 1.03

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 173,879,068



170,276,085

Diluted 174,144,038



170,545,665









Dividends Declared Per Share $ 3.126



$ 3.102



__________ (a) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily comprised of a mark-to-market adjustment for our investment in shares of a cold storage operator of $48.8 million, non-cash allowance for credit losses on direct financing leases and other assets of $(8.4) million and net gains on foreign currency transactions of $5.2 million. (b) Amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a non-cash net gain of $33.0 million (inclusive of $9.9 million attributable to the redemption of a noncontrolling interest that the former subadvisors for CWI 1 and CWI 2 held in the special general partner interests) recognized in connection with consideration received at closing of the CWI 1 and CWI 2 merger, which reflects the allocation of $34.3 million of goodwill within our Investment Management segment. (c) Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 represent a loss recognized on the purchase of the remaining interest in an investment from CPA:17 – Global (CPA:17) in our merger with that former affiliate in October 2018 (the CPA:17 Merger), which we had previously accounted for under the equity method. We recognized this loss because we identified certain measurement period adjustments during the third quarter of 2019 that impacted the provisional accounting for this investment. (d) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes non-cash other-than-temporary impairment charges totaling $47.1 million recognized on our former equity investments in CWI 1 and CWI 2.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 149,397



$ 105,300



$ 41,339

Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization of real property 107,170



106,264



108,279

Gain on sale of real estate, net (20,933)



—



(71)

Impairment charges —



—



25,781

Loss on change in control of interests (a) —



—



8,416

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities (b) (c) 3,500



(19,117)



4,210

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (4)



(588)



(4)

Total adjustments 89,733



86,559



146,611

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (e) 239,130



191,859



187,950

Adjustments:









Other (gains) and losses (f) (44,648)



(4,259)



18,618

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (g) (13,115)



(11,720)



(6,370)

Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 12,472



12,956



14,969

Stock-based compensation 4,564



2,918



4,747

Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,932



2,993



2,991

Tax benefit – deferred and other (h) (715)



(229)



(1,039)

Merger and other expenses (596)



1,074



70

Other amortization and non-cash items 508



488



379

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities (c) (i) 1,429



1,251



1,920

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (6)



579



(12)

Total adjustments (37,175)



6,051



36,273

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 201,955



$ 197,910



$ 224,223













Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 239,130



$ 191,859



$ 187,950

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (e) $ 1.36



$ 1.11



$ 1.09

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 201,955



$ 197,910



$ 224,223

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (e) $ 1.15



$ 1.14



$ 1.30

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 175,261,812



173,472,755



172,486,506





W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income from Real Estate to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) from Real Estate (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey $ 146,983



$ 81,825



$ 33,556

Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization of real property 107,170



106,264



108,279

Gain on sale of real estate, net (20,933)



—



(71)

Impairment charges —



—



25,781

Loss on change in control of interests (a) —



—



8,416

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities (c) 3,500



3,352



4,210

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (4)



(588)



(4)

Total adjustments 89,733



109,028



146,611

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) 236,716



190,853



180,167

Adjustments:









Other (gains) and losses (f) (44,115)



(5,437)



18,956

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (g) (13,115)



(11,720)



(6,370)

Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 12,472



12,956



14,969

Stock-based compensation 4,564



2,918



3,435

Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,932



2,993



2,991

Tax benefit – deferred and other (2,909)



(3,051)



(1,414)

Merger and other expenses (1,016)



935



70

Other amortization and non-cash items 508



488



180

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income (loss) of partially owned

entities (c) (i) 739



166



(113)

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (6)



579



(12)

Total adjustments (39,946)



827



32,692

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) $ 196,770



$ 191,680



$ 212,859













Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) $ 236,716



$ 190,853



$ 180,167

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real

Estate (e) $ 1.35



$ 1.10



$ 1.04

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) $ 196,770



$ 191,680



$ 212,859

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real Estate (e) $ 1.12



$ 1.10



$ 1.23

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 175,261,812



173,472,755



172,486,506



W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 320,787



$ 175,871

Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 328,347



331,742

Gain on sale of real estate, net (32,684)



(642)

Impairment charges 19,420



25,781

Loss on change in control of interests (a) —



8,416

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities (b) (c) (j) 34,860



13,123

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (14)



(65)

Total adjustments 349,929



378,355

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (e) 670,716



554,226

Adjustments:





Tax benefit – deferred and other (h) (k) (l) (m) (48,867)



(6,900)

Other (gains) and losses (39,092)



29,272

Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 37,208



47,346

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (g) (n) (31,927)



(20,603)

Stock-based compensation 10,143



13,848

Amortization of deferred financing costs 9,014



8,489

Other amortization and non-cash items 1,404



2,652

Merger and other expenses 665



912

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities (c) (i) 6,575



5,257

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) 566



(44)

Total adjustments (54,311)



80,229

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 616,405



$ 634,455









Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 670,716



$ 554,226

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (e) $ 3.85



$ 3.25

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 616,405



$ 634,455

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (e) $ 3.54



$ 3.72

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 174,144,038



170,545,665



W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Reconciliation of Net Income from Real Estate to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) from Real Estate (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey $ 329,722



$ 147,732

Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 328,347



331,742

Gain on sale of real estate, net (32,684)



(642)

Impairment charges 19,420



25,781

Loss on change in control of interests (a) —



8,416

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities (c) 10,217



13,123

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (14)



(65)

Total adjustments 325,286



378,355

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) 655,008



526,087

Adjustments:





Tax benefit – deferred and other (k) (43,916)



(1,777)

Other (gains) and losses (38,579)



28,773

Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 37,208



47,346

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (g) (n) (31,927)



(20,603)

Stock-based compensation 9,452



9,717

Amortization of deferred financing costs 9,014



8,489

Other amortization and non-cash items 1,205



2,192

Merger and other expenses (213)



912

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities (c) (i) 631



(87)

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) 566



(44)

Total adjustments (56,559)



74,918

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) $ 598,449



$ 601,005









Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) $ 655,008



$ 526,087

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real Estate (e) $ 3.76



$ 3.08

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) $ 598,449



$ 601,005

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real Estate (e) $ 3.44



$ 3.52

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 174,144,038



170,545,665



__________ (a) Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 represent a loss recognized on the purchase of the remaining interest in a real estate investment from CPA:17 in the CPA:17 Merger, which we had previously accounted for under the equity method. We recognized this loss because we identified certain measurement period adjustments during the third quarter of 2019 that impacted the provisional accounting for this investment. (b) Amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a non-cash net gain of $33.0 million (inclusive of $9.9 million attributable to the redemption of a noncontrolling interest that the former subadvisors for CWI 1 and CWI 2 held in the special general partner interests) recognized in connection with consideration received at closing of the CWI 1 and CWI 2 merger, which reflects the allocation of $34.3 million of goodwill within our Investment Management segment. (c) Equity income, including amounts that are not typically recognized for FFO and AFFO, is recognized within Equity in earnings of equity method investments in the Managed Programs and real estate on the consolidated statements of income. This represents adjustments to equity income to reflect FFO and AFFO on a pro rata basis. (d) Adjustments disclosed elsewhere in this reconciliation are on a consolidated basis. This adjustment reflects our FFO or AFFO on a pro rata basis. (e) FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. See below for a description of FFO and AFFO. (f) AFFO amount for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily comprised of a mark-to-market adjustment for our investment in shares of a cold storage operator of $48.8 million, allowance for credit losses of $(8.4) million and net gains on foreign currency transactions of $5.2 million. Real Estate AFFO amount for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily comprised of a mark-to-market adjustment for our investment in shares of a cold storage operator of $48.8 million, non-cash allowance for credit losses on direct financing leases and other assets of $(8.4) million and net gains on foreign currency transactions of $5.0 million. Amounts from period to period will not be comparable due to unpredictable fluctuations in these gains and losses. (g) Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include straight-line rent adjustments of $4.3 million and $12.5 million, respectively, for a property that was sold in December 2019. (h) Amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include one-time taxes incurred upon the recognition of taxable income associated with the accelerated vesting of shares previously issued by CWI 1 and CWI 2 to us for asset management services performed, in connection with the CWI 1 and CWI 2 merger. (i) Beginning with the first quarter of 2020, this adjustment includes distributions received from CWI 1 and CWI 2 for AFFO (through April 13, 2020, the closing date of the CWI 1 and CWI 2 merger) and from WLT for both AFFO and Real Estate AFFO (after April 13, 2020) in place of our pro rata share of net income from our ownership of shares of CWI 1, CWI 2, and WLT, as applicable. We did not receive any such distributions during the second or third quarter of 2020, due to the adverse effect of COVID-19. (j) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes non-cash other-than-temporary impairment charges totaling $47.1 million recognized on our former equity investments in CWI 1 and CWI 2. (k) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a non-cash deferred tax benefit of $37.2 million as a result of the release of a deferred tax liability relating to our investment in shares of a cold storage operator, which converted to a REIT during that period and is therefore no longer subject to federal income taxes. (l) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a one-time tax benefit of $4.7 million as a result of carrying back certain net operating losses in accordance with the CARES Act, which was enacted on March 27, 2020. (m) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes a current tax benefit, which is excluded from AFFO as it was incurred as a result of the CPA:17 Merger.

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (NAREIT), an industry trade group, has promulgated a non-GAAP measure known as FFO, which we believe to be an appropriate supplemental measure, when used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP, to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental non-GAAP measure. FFO is not equivalent to, nor a substitute for, net income or loss as determined under GAAP.

We define FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the standards established by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, as restated in December 2018. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of property, impairment charges on real estate, gains or losses on changes in control of interests in real estate and depreciation and amortization from real estate assets; and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments are calculated to reflect FFO.

We also modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to adjust GAAP net income for certain non-cash charges, such as amortization of real estate-related intangibles, deferred income tax benefits and expenses, straight-line rent and related reserves, other non-cash rent adjustments, non-cash allowance for credit losses on direct financing leases and other assets, stock-based compensation, non-cash environmental accretion expense and amortization of deferred financing costs. Our assessment of our operations is focused on long-term sustainability and not on such non-cash items, which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on cash flows. Additionally, we exclude non-core income and expenses, such as gains or losses from extinguishment of debt and merger and acquisition expenses. We also exclude realized and unrealized gains/losses on foreign currency exchange transactions (other than those realized on the settlement of foreign currency derivatives), which are not considered fundamental attributes of our business plan and do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. We refer to our modified definition of FFO as AFFO. We exclude these items from GAAP net income to arrive at AFFO as they are not the primary drivers in our decision-making process and excluding these items provides investors a view of our portfolio performance over time and makes it more comparable to other REITs that are currently not engaged in acquisitions, mergers and restructuring, which are not part of our normal business operations. AFFO also reflects adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. We use AFFO as one measure of our operating performance when we formulate corporate goals, evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies and determine executive compensation.

We believe that AFFO is a useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as we believe it will help them to better assess the sustainability of our operating performance without the potentially distorting impact of these short-term fluctuations. However, there are limits on the usefulness of AFFO to investors. For example, impairment charges and unrealized foreign currency losses that we exclude may become actual realized losses upon the ultimate disposition of the properties in the form of lower cash proceeds or other considerations. We use our FFO and AFFO measures as supplemental financial measures of operating performance. We do not use our FFO and AFFO measures as, nor should they be considered to be, alternatives to net income computed under GAAP, or as alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities computed under GAAP, or as indicators of our ability to fund our cash needs.

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-1110

[email protected]



Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-8920

[email protected]



Press Contact:

Guy Lawrence

Ross & Lawrence

212-308-3333

[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wpcarey.com

