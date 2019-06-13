W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.034 per Share

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.034 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.14 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2019.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $19 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,168 net lease properties covering approximately 134 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

