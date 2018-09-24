WA Law Enforcement Groups Oppose Anti-Rights Initiative 1639

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Sheriffs Association (WSSA), Washington Council of Police & Sheriffs (WACOPS) and Washington State Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors Association (WSLEFIA) are opposing Initiative 1639, the 30-page gun control measure on the November ballot.

"Law enforcement professionals recognize the extreme nature of I-1639," said Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms. "Not only does the initiative discriminate against gun owners, it classifies common recreational firearms as 'semiautomatic assault rifles' and requires gun buyers to surrender their medical privacy in order to exercise a constitutionally-protected right."

The initiative is being pushed by the billionaire-backed Alliance for Gun Responsibility, a Seattle-based gun prohibition lobbying group. Statements from the three law enforcement groups were made public:

"Initiative 1639 is being promoted as a public safety measure; those actually working law enforcement know that IT WILL DO NOTHING TO STOP A SINGLE CRIME," said WSLEFIA on its website. "This initiative has nothing to do with 'assault weapons' and is directed only at our good citizens who already pass multiple background checks before owning a firearm. I-1639 is an attack on civil rights and is an attempt to marginalize all firearm owners, including law enforcement officers. I-1639 will impair public safety, embolden criminals and impose burdensome restrictions on our most law-abiding citizens."

"The Washington State Sheriffs Association, at their Sept. 26, 2018 meeting, made a motion opposing Initiative I-1639," WSSA reported. "The motion carried. As the association representing the unique perspective of law enforcement leaders who have been directly elected by the residents of Washington's counties, we look forward to continuing to engage and play a part in any changes in Washington's firearms laws."

WACOPS Executive Director Teresa Taylor added, "WACOPS believe that Initiative 1639 contains provision that are in clear violation of both state and federal individual constitutional rights, which, as law enforcement, officers, WACOPS members are sworn to uphold. In addition to the constitutional issues, this 30-page initiative, if passed, would impose significant restrictions on a citizen's ability to possess and access commonly owned firearms for lawful self-defense."

For more information, contact https://www.initiative1639.org/

With more than 650,000 members and supporters nationwide, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (www.ccrkba.org) is one of the nation's premier gun rights organizations. As a non-profit organization, the Citizens Committee is dedicated to preserving firearms freedoms through active lobbying of elected officials and facilitating grass-roots organization of gun rights activists in local communities throughout the United States.

SOURCE Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms

Related Links

http://www.ccrkba.org

