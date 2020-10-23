WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa

CONAKRY, Guinea, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies, India's largest solar module manufacturer has recently strengthened its presence in West of African continent by opening franchise in Conarky and shall have a new showroom which will be single point of contact for all requirements in Conarky.

This franchise shall prove to be a torchbearer in solar mission of Guinea. With introduction of High quality WAAREE solar products lot of people will be pulled from darkness to light, lot of children can study, schools will have electricity, farms will have solar pumps for irrigation, factories and commercial complexes shall have clean power supply. WAAREE is committed to do its bit in helping Guinea energy secured.

Talking at this event Thierno Falilou BALDE, Partner of THIERNO AND BROTHERS, said, "We have chosen WAAREE as supplier because we believe into quality of WAAREE equipment, the technical competence of WAAREE team and the support services that the company shall provide us to support execution of our projects. Our commitment is to promote WAAREE brand throughout Guinea and Africa in order to make it the most used on our continent in the coming years."

WAAREE has already supplied near to 3.1 GW of solar panels till date globally, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India.

Sunil Rathi, Director Sales & Marketing, WAAREE Energies Ltd, says, "It is our vision to make electricity affordable, clean and accessible to all. With this endeavour we are on the journey to improve our reach and touch the remotest corners of the globe. We have opened more than 350 franchises across India, and now have started our global ventures, within no time we already have our international franchisee in SAARC nations, and now in African continent. We are confident that quality products from WAAREE shall be a game changer in Guinea market which is dominated by cheap and low quality solar products. For WAAREE quality, performance and reliability of its products is of utmost importance and we shall deliver the best to Guinea."

WAAREE is the flagship company of WAAREE Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW and is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, & other solar products. WAAREE has its presence in over 350+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally.

SOURCE WAAREE Energies Limited

