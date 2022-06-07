Wabbi Showcases Highest Levels of Industry Recognition and Achievements at RSA Conference; Continues its Mission of Changing the Face of Application Security

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wabbi , the leading continuous security platform, today announced that the company has experienced unprecedented successes and received a multitude of industry awards and recognition over the past year. These new accolades follow Wabbi's recognition as one of the top 10 finalists for the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest last year at the 2021 RSA Conference. Wabbi is exhibiting this week at this year's RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco, Booth Number 4503.

"Being recognized by industry colleagues, groups, peers and media is truly a testament of dedication to our mission of changing the face of application security with our Continuous Security Platform," said Brittany Greenfield, Wabbi CEO. "We are truly honored and humbled for being recognized at this stage of our company, and we are so appreciative to our employees, customers and partners, as well as to those who have recognized our achievements. Our continuous security platform has shifted mindsets away from application security as a toolset focused on lines of code, to an integrated process that empowers Development to own the day-to-day management of it in their workflows, while giving Security accountability. We are proud that Wabbi is being recognized as the only true platform that bridges the gap between security and development –and we are just getting started."

The robust lineup of awards and recognition includes the following:

Wabbi Wins TWO Global InfoSec Award by Cyber Defense Magazine

Wabbi won two coveted awards for the prestigious Global InfoSec Award by Cyber Defense Magazine as Publishers Choice Software Development Lifecycle Security, as well as Recognizing Founder & CEO Brittany Greenfield in Top Women in Cybersecurity

Wabbi Named to The CyberTech 100 List

The CyberTech 100 by FinTech Global is an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative CyberTech companies. These are the companies every financial institution needs to know about as they consider and develop their information security and financial crime-fighting strategies.

Wabbi Named Top Ten Finalist for the 2022 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium's Innovation Showcase

The 19th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium announced Wabbi as one of the ten finalists for the 2022 Innovation Showcase as its Continuous Security Platform represents a state-of-the-art solution that provides both strong value and innovation to the enterprise IT space.

Wabbi Selected for McKinsey's 5th Annual Early Stage Investor Conference (ESIC)

After receiving a record-setting number of applications, McKinsey's Cybersecurity ESIC Committee has selected Wabbi to present on the cybersecurity track as a start-up with cutting-edge technologies and processes designed to improve application security.

Wabbi is a Finalist of the 2022 Fortress Cybersecurity Award

The 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards identifies the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

Wabbi Named one of the 22 Startups to Watch in Boston by Boston Business Journal

Each year, BostInno identifies startups that are on the verge of something big based on the last year of activity including launches, funding rounds, new deals, partnerships, awards and more. Wabbi is included in this hot list of companies.

About Wabbi

To meet the ever-escalating demands of deploying application security in today's development pipelines, Wabbi's Continuous Security platform allows organizations to confidently ship code that meets their application-specific security standards, without sacrificing agility or velocity. By orchestrating each enterprise's unique application security program, security teams capture centralized, automated governance, while development teams are empowered to manage security as part of their day-to-day workflows, unifying processes between Development, Security & Operations teams. With Wabbi, there is no beginning, no end – only Continuous Security.

Visit Wabbi | Our Blog | LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Media Inquiries:

Christine McCullough for Wabbi

[email protected]

+ 1 714 206 9800

SOURCE Wabbi