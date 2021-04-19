Wachsman Ranked 140 On The Financial Times List Of The Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Companies 2021

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wachsman , the communications-based strategy consultancy headquartered in New York, and with offices in Dublin and Singapore, has ranked 140 on The Financial Times list of The Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Companies 2021. Wachsman was included in the prestigious list of companies as a result of having achieved a compound annual growth in revenues of over 80% between 2016 and 2019.

Wachsman works with ambitious leaders and technologists at the frontline of the new economy to shape and advance the way the world sees them. Founded in 2015, Wachsman quickly established itself as a leading communications specialist at the center of the nascent blockchain industry. Since then, the firm has continued to broaden its offering to include strategic communications, reputation management, crisis management, and policy and regulation advisory to clients across the emerging technology spectrum. Wachsman now employs over 70 staff globally, with a client roster boasting dozens of globally renowned technology companies.

Of the millions of active companies in North and South America, the Financial Times identified the 500 businesses that have made the most significant contribution to economic growth between 2016 and 2019. Previous list alumni include organizations like Niantic, FreightWise, Uber Technologies, MongoDB, Daitan, FE International, and Ondot.

Commenting on the accolade, CEO David Wachsman said: "Wachsman being named on the world-famous Financial Times list of The Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Companies is a tremendous honor for us. We were born out of blockchain, but our continued growth is testament to how we've been able to keep pace with a volatile, ever-changing technology landscape. At Wachsman, we believe that the future belongs to bold, new companies that are upending traditional business models and changing the world. Wachsman exists to help them shape and share their vision."

Wachsman's client roster has featured leading-edge blockchain and DLT protocols, including Cosmos, IOHK/Cardano and Hedera Hashgraph; multi-billion dollar global cryptocurrency exchanges like Bitfinex and eToro; financial services providers such as Lukka, Coinsource and BRD; and technology-focused briefs with entities as diverse as Indiegogo, Aviva-Singlife and the Government of Gibraltar.

David Wachsman continued: "I would like to thank our clients around the world, who continue to put their faith in our services and who continue to inspire us to be better every day. And I'm particularly grateful to my wonderful team who have made this remarkable growth possible. We're a firm in a competitive, complex, fast-moving space, but their ambition and their dedication to our clients' success has been our driving force."

About The Financial Times List Of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021

The FT The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. 500 companies are featured on the list, which was announced online on April 13, 2021 and can currently be viewed on the FT website. This is the second time the FT has published the list, which sees companies awarded based on their Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). See here for the full list.

Methodology

The rating is the result of a joint project by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The results were achieved by conducting months of research, public calls, intensive database research and directly contacting tens of thousands of companies. The selection process was fairly straightforward: in short, the top 500 companies are receiving this recognition based on Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).

SOURCE Wachsman