WACKER Extends Partnership With H.M. Royal To Include Silicones For Medical Applications

ADRIAN, Mich., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to enhance its support for the medical industry, Wacker Chemical Corporation (WACKER) has extended its partnership with H.M. Royal to include SILPURAN®, WACKER's exclusive line of liquid silicone rubber (LSR) and high consistency rubber (HCR) specifically dedicated to medical applications. H.M. Royal has been a distributor of other WACKER product lines since 2016. The partnership extension goes into effect on Sept. 1.

"This expanded strategic partnership benefits both organizations and, ultimately, our customers," stated Dr. Ian Moore, Vice President, WACKER SILICONES NCA region. "Many of our customers' processes include silicone rubber for multi-industry applications. With the SILPURAN® product line consisting of a large portfolio of HCRs and LSRs, the extended partnership with H.M. Royal creates a one-stop shop for customers' LSR and HCR silicone needs."

H.M. Royal and WACKER's partnership began in 2016, when H.M. Royal started serving as distributor of WACKER's ELASTOSIL® line which consists of LSRs and HCRs used in many standard and generally less sensitive medical applications such as medical wearables, tubing, patches, and similar products. In 2019, H.M. Royal began also offering WACKER's room temperature curing (RTV) product lines.

The products in the SILPURAN® portfolio are designed specifically for applications such as wound dressings, medical adhesives, gels, intravenous (IV) administration sets, needle-free valves and seals, drainage and feeding tubes, urinary catheters, syringe seals, respiratory masks and similar medical applications.

SILPURAN® products have met ISO 10993 standards and passed United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) Class VI tests, and they are filled and packaged in Class 8 clean rooms. The outstanding levels of purity needed for fulfilling current and future medical requirements are ensured by the WACKER CLEAN OPERATIONS program.

With the increased U.S. demand for common medical products, production of WACKER's medical-grade silicones have been prioritized and the company continues to meet customer needs for short lead times.

"Combining resources with H.M. Royal supports the health care industry's needs for speed and quality in the delivery of solutions," stated Jake Carlson, Business Development Manager at WACKER Distribution Management.

For more information, visit www.wacker.com/healthcare. For product ordering information, contact the Infoline at [email protected] or 888-922-5374.

Wacker Chemical Corporation

Wacker Chemical Corporation (WACKER) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of German-based Wacker Chemie AG. The company is dedicated to developing tailored solutions and innovative product applications for customers in a wide range of industries globally. WACKER's 240-acre site in Adrian, Michigan, has been producing elastomers, silicone fluids and silicone emulsions since 1969. It is WACKER SILICONES' main production, sales, R&D and distribution hub in the region, and the headquarters of WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS' business division. Among its comprehensive customer service and support activities, WACKER provides hands-on customer training for the use of our applications via the WACKER ACADEMY. For more information, visit www.wacker.com.

H.M. Royal, Inc.

For over 90 years, H.M. Royal, Inc. has distributed innovative raw materials and product ingredients for businesses operating in diverse markets such as transportation, communications, electronics, medical, construction, agricultural, mining, defense, civil infrastructure, capital goods and general industry. Areas of focus include rubber, plastics adhesives, sealant, and protective coatings. Headquartered in Trenton, NJ and Buena Park, CA, H.M. Royal deploys a professional technical sales development team throughout the U.S. Sales and sales development are supported by world-class customer service and a network of full-service warehouses. For more information, visit www.hmroyal.com or call 800-257-9452.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Wacker Chemical Corp.

Related Links

https://www.wacker.com/

