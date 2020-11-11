WACKER Team Honored With Innovation Award For Advanced Bonding Technology

The ASC Innovation Award recognizes innovation in adhesive and sealant product developments showing added value in the application or improvement of a chemical process over the last five years. Measuring the achievement based on five criteria, the nominee must prove the end-user value proposition.

Stanjek, Vick and Zander were recognized for their contributions on WACKER's GENIOSIL® XB 502 product, a silane modified polymer (SMP), based on patented alpha-silane technology for the formulation of high-strength adhesives.

GENIOSIL® XB 502 is silicone-reinforced, polyether-based silane-terminated polymer suitable as a binder in moisture-curing formulations. It is a transparent, low-viscosity binder and the resultant adhesives display hardness in the high Shore D range when cured. This polymer complements the GENIOSIL® silane-terminated polymer product portfolio and can be readily mixed with these products at various ratios in order to tailor the properties to the respective application.

WACKER has been producing silane-terminated polymers based on the alpha-silane technology under the brand name GENIOSIL® STP-E since 2005 and has achieved considerable success with such products in recent years.

Stanjek, Vick and Zander went a step further to develop binders that possess high mechanical strength that cannot otherwise be achieved in a binder with either silicones or silane modified polymers.

The alpha-silane based products have more to offer than great mechanical properties. Unlike many competitive products, they are also free of heavy metal catalysts.

For more information on the Adhesive and Sealant Innovation Awards, visit https://www.ascouncil.org/page/Innovation_Awards.

