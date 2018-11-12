WACO Classic Aircraft Corporation Announces New Owner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida and BATTLE CREEK, Michigan, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dimor Group Inc. located in Fort Lauderdale, FL, has acquired WACO Aircraft Corporation, established in 1983 and located Battle Creek, MI, on November 9, 2018. The acquisition includes Centennial Aircraft Services, Inc., an FBO and FAA Part 145 maintenance facility also located in Battle Creek, MI.

WACO Aircraft Corporation earned international recognition for manufacturing and producing classic biplanes of the highest quality based on the design from the 1920's and 30's. In addition to the basic model of the three-seater WACO YMF-5 D, which is available as a land aircraft, and YMF-5 F as an amphibious aircraft, the Great Lakes 2T-1A-2 (by WACO) is also produced. Customers particularly appreciate the modern equipment and paintwork customization. The appeal of flying in a newly built open cockpit biplane in a classic design while being able to rely on the latest technology is considered to be unique worldwide.

Dimor Group Inc. will continue to support the success story of WACO Aircraft Corporation and further develop the market for such classic aircraft. In addition to aircraft maintenance, planned projects also include reproducing other landmarks in aviation history.

Customers and friends of WACO will be pleased to note that maintenance, restoration, and spare parts supply will continue to be provided by Centennial Aircraft Services.

The distribution of the product range in Europe will be handled through a Dimor Group branch at Dübendorf airport near Zurich in Switzerland.

Peter Bowers, President of WACO Aircraft Corporation, will continue in his position with the company and is available as a contact person.

Dimor Group Inc. was established in 2018 to buy, sell, and rent aircrafts of all types, as well as to provide maintenance, and repair services for aircrafts.

