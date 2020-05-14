Wade & Wendy Supports the 2020 Candidate Experience Awards as a North American Platinum Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced Wade & Wendy , an AI platform that automates the recruiting process, has become a North American Platinum sponsor for this year's 2020 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

Wade & Wendy

"We're grateful for the generous support of Wade & Wendy, improving communication in the overall recruiting experience and the candidate experience through the power of artificial intelligence," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "Wade & Wendy's support enables us to grow our benchmarking program to reach more employers."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC) and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2020 CandE program is now open .

"The Talent Board and the CandE research program are crucial resources for the talent leadership community, and we're excited to be a part of it," said Drew Austin, Wade & Wendy CEO. "We're eager to be part of a community that shares our commitment to providing an ever-improving candidate experience. It dovetails with our core mission: automating rote recruiting tasks, so recruiting teams have more time to focus on delivering an excellent experience."

Additional information about the 2020 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/

About Wade & Wendy

Wade & Wendy is an on-demand recruitment automation platform that increases recruiters' bandwidth to make for a better - and more human - candidate experience. Their AI recruiter platform automates task-driven recruitment processes: sourcing, screening and recommending qualified & interested candidates. Wade & Wendy also automates scheduling and coordinating the next steps in the process.As organizations shift more to remote work, the Wendy digital-first platform improves collaboration across teams and engages candidates regardless of geography.

You can learn more at https://wadeandwendy.ai/

About Talent Board

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

