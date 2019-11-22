Wade Enters Into Master Distribution Agreement With Grease Guardian™

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wade, a manufacturer of premier drainage products entered into a master distribution agreement with Grease Guardian™ a leading manufacturer of grease management solutions for restaurants, commercial kitchens, and other foodservice facilities.

"A grease trap is a plumbing device designed to intercept most greases and solids before they enter a wastewater disposal system," said David Jones, Vice President of Sales for Wade. "By now adding Grease Guardian to our portfolio, we now offer a more extensive drainage solution for our customers."

Grease Guardian is an active and fully automatic grease removal system that is a high-quality solution to traditional grease interceptors. Space is always an issue in tight commercial kitchen spaces however, Grease Guardian has solved the challenge by creating a stainless-steel, space-saving grease removal system with the smallest possible footprint.

"We are pleased to enter the Master Distribution agreement with Wade as it will ensure availability of Grease Guardian products right across the United States," said Des Murphy, General Manager, Grease Guardian.

About Wade – Founded in 1865, WADE manufactures a wide range of premier drainage products for customers across North America. Since its inception, WADE has been committed to manufacturing excellence. To this end, we have created modern facilities and established an unparalleled level of customer service. WADE never stops working to improve the customer experience. No matter where our customers are or what they need, Wade is the answer to their drainage needs. Learn more at https://WadeDrains.com

About Grease Guardian – Grease Guardian is a division of the FM Environmental Ltd Group. FM Environmental Ltd is one of Ireland's longest established wastewater engineering companies, with a history going back to the early 1970's. FM Environmental is internationally recognized for providing design, manufacture, and installation of high-quality pumping, wastewater treatment and grease management equipment.

