WAEPA offers Civilian Federal Employees additional coverage with $100,000 Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance program

Civilian Federal Employees have realized that FEGLI coverage may not be enough to meet their changing needs, but they can provide their loved ones with an added measure of protection by supplementing their existing policy with up to $100K in coverage. No medical exam or lab work is required.

"As long as Feds enroll before the November 5, 2021 deadline, they have been preapproved, there is no underwriting required," explained Stephanie Baker, Senior Vice President, Member Services, at WAEPA. "Through this opportunity, Civilian Feds can complete their simple application online, and cannot be turned down for this valuable protection, regardless of their medical history."

"It's important to know that unlike FEGLI, the WAEPA protection is portable, Feds can keep their life insurance if they change jobs or retire," said M. Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA. "WAEPA offers Feds a better value. Last year those who switched to WAEPA from FEGLI saved an average of $375 a year."

This offer is only available until November 5, 2021, so help protect your family's future by visiting https://www.waepa.org/100k and applying for WAEPA's $100k Guaranteed Issue Group Term Life Insurance.

About WAEPA

Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), is a non-profit organization that's been providing Civilian Federal Employees with dependable life insurance since 1943. Formed for Feds, by Feds, WAEPA is committed to promoting the health, welfare, and financial well-being of all members. Today the organization provides more than $10 billion in coverage to help over 46,000 members protect the financial future of those they love. For more information, visit waepa.org, or give us a call at (800) 368-3484.

