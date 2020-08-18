Wafer Cleaning Equipment Industry Worth $11.2 Billion by 2025 - Dominated by SCREEN Holdings, Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, LAM Research, and Shibaura Mechatronics

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Equipment Type (Single-Wafer Spray System, Batch Spray Cleaning System, and Scrubbers), Application, Technology, Operation Mode, Wafer Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wafer cleaning equipment market is expected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2019 to USD 11.2 billion by 2025; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Growing adoption of MEMS technology in patient monitoring devices due to COVID-19 and rising demand for wafers in the 3D structure set to drive the wafer cleaning equipment market.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the growing adoption of MEMS technology in patient monitoring devices due to COVID-19, increasing adoption of silicon-based sensors, chips, and diodes in IoT applications, increasing use of electronic devices in different end-use industries, and ongoing radical miniaturization of electronic devices.

The COVID-19 outbreak generated both demand-side and supply-side shocks rumbling across the global economy. Leading US-based wafer cleaning equipment providers, such as Applied Materials and LAM Research, have incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic spread. The strong actions such as imposing country-wide lockdown taken by governments globally to curb the spread of COVID-19 are expected to have a severe impact on the entire manufacturing industry.



The supply chain of semiconductor equipment is heavily dependent on raw material suppliers, which are unable to function due to lockdowns imposed worldwide. The shortage of even a single component can hold up an entire production line, resulting in inventory and cashflow backlogs. Unless the entire supply chain of semiconductor equipment is operational and functioning smoothly, their production is still challenged and constrained. This decline in the production of the semiconductor wafer is consequently expected to affect the revenue of the key players in the wafer cleaning equipment market.

Single wafer spray system: The fastest-growing equipment type of the wafer cleaning equipment market.

A single wafer spray system is expected to be the fastest-growing equipment segment of the wafer cleaning equipment market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the high precision feature of single wafer spray systems. Also, a single wafer spray cleaning system is a very promising cleaning system to remove impurities with minimal damage. Moreover, single wafer spray systems are preferred for miniature devices and complex fabrication processes, owning to which the single wafer spray system market for MEMS application is expected to show rapid growth during the forecast period.

Memory: The largest growing segment of the wafer cleaning equipment market, by the application.

Memory application segment is expected to hold the largest share of the wafer cleaning equipment market, by application. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for NAND memory in smart devices worldwide, increasing demand for memory due to growing adoption of 5G network, high-precision cleaning required by memory devices, and the developing market for consumer electronics.

APAC is projected to become the largest and fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025.

APAC is expected to dominate the wafer cleaning equipment market between 2020 and 2025. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the factors such as the presence of several semiconductor equipment manufacturing companies and fabrication facilities in China, Taiwan, and South Korea, the highly-developed automotive sector in Japan, increasing investments and business expansion opportunities available in China and Taiwan, and growth in the capabilities of semiconductor equipment manufacturer in Japan. Moreover, increasing demand for consumer electronics from emerging economies such as China and India are also fueling the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market in APAC.

Research Coverage

This research report segments the global wafer cleaning equipment market based on Equipment (Single Wafer Spray System, Single Wafer Cryogenic System, Batch Immersion Cleaning System, Batch Spray Cleaning System, and Scrubbers), Wafer Size (300 mm, 200 mm, and 150 mm), Application (MEMS, CIS, Memory, RF Devices, LED, Interposers, Logic, and Others), Technology (Wet Chemical, Vapor Dry, Aqueous, and Cryogenic), Operation Mode (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual), and Geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the wafer cleaning equipment market and also includes the value chain. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The global wafer cleaning equipment industry is dominated by a few globally established players such as SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Applied Materials (US), LAM Research (US), and Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation (Japan).

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Scenario Analysis

3.1.1 Pre-COVID-19

3.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.1.3 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.1.4 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

4.2 Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, by Application

4.3 Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market in Apac, by Equipment Type

4.4 Wafer Market, by Wafer Size

4.5 Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Adoption of MEMS Technology in Patient Monitoring Devices to Help Revive the Market During the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.1.1.2 Increasing Number of Critical Steps in the Wafer Cleaning Sequence

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Environmental Concerns Owing to Emission of Hazardous Chemicals and Gases During Wafer Cleaning Process

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Silicon-Based Sensors, Chips, and Diodes in IoT Applications

5.1.3.2 Rising Demand for Wafers in 3D Structure

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Complexities Related to Miniaturized Structures of Circuits

5.1.4.2 Delaying of Investment Plans for Capacity Expansion by Wafer Manufacturers due to COVID-19



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Emerging Trends

6.3.1 Necessity to Increase Wafer Size

6.3.2 Use of Analytics to Optimize Semiconductor Manufacturing Processes



7 Technologies and Processes Used in Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wet Chemical Cleaning Process

7.3 Vapor Dry Cleaning Process

7.4 Aqueous Cleaning Process

7.5 Cryogenic Aerosols and Super-Critical Fluid Cleaning Process

7.6 Emerging Technologies



8 Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single Wafer Spray System

8.3 Single Wafer Cryogenic System

8.4 Batch Immersion Cleaning System

8.5 Batch Spray Cleaning System

8.6 Scrubbers



9 Wafer Market, by Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 >150 Mm

9.3 200 Mm

9.4 300 Mm



10 Operating Modes of Wafer Cleaning Equipment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automatic Equipment

10.3 Semiautomatic Equipment

10.4 Manual Equipment



11 Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 MEMS

11.3 CIS

11.4 Memory

11.5 RF Device

11.6 LED

11.7 Interposer

11.8 Logic

11.9 Others

11.1 Most Impacted Application Segment of Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market due to COVID-19: Logic

11.11 Least Impacted Application Segment of Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market due to COVID-19: MEMS



12 Impurities in Wafer Cleaning Equipment

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Metallic Impurities

12.3 Particle Impurities

12.4 Chemical Impurities



13 Geographic Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Americas

13.3 EMEA

13.4 APAC



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.3 Innovators

14.3.4 Emerging Companies

14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)

14.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)

14.6 Competitive Scenario

14.6.1 Product Launches

14.6.2 Partnerships and Agreements

14.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions and Expansions



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Screen Holdings Co. Ltd.

15.1.2 Tokyo Electron Limited

15.1.3 LAM Research

15.1.4 Applied Materials

15.1.5 Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation

15.1.6 Semes Co. Ltd.

15.1.7 Modutek Corporation

15.1.8 PVA Tepla AG

15.1.9 Entegris, Inc.

15.1.10 Veeco Instruments Inc.

15.2 Right-to-Win

15.3 Other Players

15.3.1 Naura Akrion

15.3.2 Schmid Group

15.3.3 Toho Technology

15.3.4 Ultron Systems

15.3.5 Cleaning Technologies Group

15.3.6 Semtek Corporation

15.3.7 Semsysco GmbH

15.3.8 AP&S International GmbH

15.3.9 Speedline Technologies, Inc.

15.3.10 Met Wet Processing Systems & Services LLC

15.3.11 Onboard Solutions Pty. Ltd.

