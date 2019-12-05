Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Worth $12.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Single-Wafer Spray Systems, Batch Spray Cleaning Systems, and Scrubbers), Application, Technology, Operation mode, Wafer Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2020 to USD 12.1 billion by 2025; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The rise in conventional application of MEMS and expansion in the number of cleaning steps in the wafer manufacturing industry are the key factors driving the growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market.

Market for 300 mm wafer size to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period (2020–2025)

The market size for 300 mm wafer size is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These wafers are used to produce a large number of devices in a single batch by the manufactures. This is one of the reasons companies are developing their semiconductor devices based on 300mm wafers

Memory to dominate wafer cleaning equipment market, by application, in 2020

The market for memory application is expected to hold the largest share in 2020. Growing demand for NAND memory in smart devices increases the demand for memory applications worldwide. South Korea is one of the leading manufacturers of memory. The industry anticipates robust memory demands in the coming years, due to the increasing adoption of 5G network.

APAC to hold largest share of wafer cleaning equipment market in 2020

In terms of value, APAC is expected to dominate the wafer cleaning equipment market in 2020. The global semiconductor market is expected to unveil substantial development in the APAC region due to low-cost labor and extraordinary demand for consumer electronics. Many semiconductors giants in APAC are investing in the manufacturing of electronic devices. These investments were reinforced due to favorable economic conditions in Asian countries. All these factors are placing the wafer cleaning equipment market in the positive growth trajectory.

Screen Holding Corporation (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Applied Material (US), Lam Research (US), Shibaurau Mechatronics Corporation (Japan), PVA TePLA AG (Germany), Entregris Inc., (US), Semes Co. Ltd (US), Modutek Corporation (Japan), Veeco Instruments (US), Toho Technology (US), Semsysco (Austria), Semptek Corporation (US), Ultron Corporation (US), SCHMID Group (Germany), Naurau Akrion (US), Speedline Technologies Inc., (US), and Mei Wet Processing systems and services (US) are some of the major companies in the wafer cleaning equipment market.

