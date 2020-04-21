Waffle House and Postmates Unite to Offer Customers Home Delivery

NORCROSS, Ga., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankering for Waffle House's fresh and fluffy, sweet cream waffle? Or maybe your taste buds are craving bacon, sausage, or an All-Star Breakfast? Either way, you know you want your Waffle House favorites but you don't want to leave your home to get them. How will you satisfy your Waffle House craving?

The answer - delivery! For the first time since Waffle House opened its doors in 1955, fans of the iconic Southern diner can order many of their Waffle House favorites for home delivery through Postmates, a delivery service. Customers can order at Postmates.com or by downloading Postmates on iOS or Android.

"We are extremely excited to take this momentous step and offer our Customers more options for enjoying their favorite comfort foods without ever having to leave their own homes," Waffle House Public Relations Director, Njeri Boss said.

Postmates, headquartered in San Francisco, offers delivery on demand by connecting Customers with local couriers who can deliver purchased items from any store or restaurant in minutes, according to the Postmates blog site. The delivery company allows Customers the option of selecting in-person delivery, curbside delivery or contactless delivery.

"As a kick-off incentive to our Waffle House Customers, Postmates is offering free delivery from now through Monday, April 27, 2020 with the code LOVEWAFFLES when ordering," Boss said.

Postmates can deliver items ordered off the Waffle House limited menu from approximately 900 restaurants currently, with more restaurants being added to the Postmates ordering platform in the coming weeks, Boss said.

SOURCE Waffle House, Inc.

