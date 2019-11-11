Waffles and Crepes QSR Chains in Africa, 2019 Report Featuring Holy Crepe, City Crepe, dipndip, Waffle Maker, Wafflicious, Milky Lane
Nov 11, 2019, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waffles and Crepes QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading waffles & crepes chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.
- Identify the market leaders in the waffles & crepes fast food sector in Africa.
- Benchmark estimated revenues of waffles & crepes chain fast food outlets.
- Assess the market size and per capita spend on waffles & crepes in Africa.
- Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.
Analyse the number and distribution of waffles & crepes chain fast food outlets in Africa.
- The author has identified 21 waffles & crepes chains in Africa.
- The waffles & crepes sector is ranked as the 13th most valuable fast food sector in Africa.
- More than 60% of all waffles & crepes chain outlets in Africa are in North Africa.
Who are the market leaders in the waffles & crepes fast food sector in Africa?
- What are the estimated revenues of waffles & crepes fast food outlets?
- What is the market size and per capita spend on waffles & crepes in Africa?
- What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?
- What is the number and distribution of waffles & crepes chain fast food outlets in Africa?
Key Topics Covered:
- Africa Overview
- Leading Chains
- Key Countries By Market Size
- Key Countries By Market Attractiveness
- Waffles & Crepes - Regional Comparison
- Central Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Category Overview
- Central Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Leading Chains
- Central Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Key Country Data
- East Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Category Overview
- East Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Leading Chains
- East Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Key Country Data
- North Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Category Overview
- North Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Leading Chains
- North Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Key Country Data
- Southern Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Category Overview
- Southern Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Leading Chains
- Southern Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Key Country Data
- West Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Category Overview
- West Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Leading Chains
- West Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Key Country Data
- Methodology And Definitions
- Find Out More
Companies Mentioned
- Holy Crepe
- City Crepe
- dipndip
- Waffle Maker
- Wafflicious
- Milky Lane
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h242h5
