Waffles and Crepes QSR Chains in Africa, 2019 Report Featuring Holy Crepe, City Crepe, dipndip, Waffle Maker, Wafflicious, Milky Lane

Nov 11, 2019, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waffles and Crepes QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading waffles & crepes chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.

  • The author has identified 21 waffles & crepes chains in Africa.
  • The waffles & crepes sector is ranked as the 13th most valuable fast food sector in Africa.
  • More than 60% of all waffles & crepes chain outlets in Africa are in North Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Africa Overview
  • Leading Chains
  • Key Countries By Market Size
  • Key Countries By Market Attractiveness
  • Waffles & Crepes - Regional Comparison
  • Central Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Category Overview
  • Central Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Leading Chains
  • Central Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Key Country Data
  • East Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Category Overview
  • East Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Leading Chains
  • East Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Key Country Data
  • North Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Category Overview
  • North Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Leading Chains
  • North Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Key Country Data
  • Southern Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Category Overview
  • Southern Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Leading Chains
  • Southern Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Key Country Data
  • West Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Category Overview
  • West Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Leading Chains
  • West Africa - Waffles & Crepes - Key Country Data
  • Methodology And Definitions
  • Find Out More

Companies Mentioned

  • Holy Crepe
  • City Crepe
  • dipndip
  • Waffle Maker
  • Wafflicious
  • Milky Lane

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h242h5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

