Wag! Survey: Dog Walkers Rated as Important as Child Care Givers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no surprise that Americans love their dog walkers, with a whopping 85 percent of pet parents giving their dog walkers equal weight to their nanny or childcare provider, according to a recent survey by Wag!, the inventor of on-demand mobile dog walking.

And pet parents often show appreciation to their dog walkers beyond tips. Four out of five dog owners who have hired a walker said they've given them a gift, according to the survey of 2,000 pet parents, which was released for National Dog Walker Appreciation Day on September 13.

But gifts aren't the only perk of this side hustle. Whether you're a student, retiree, stay-at-home parent whose kids have gone back to school, or dog lover who craves canine companionship, being a dog walker provides health, wellness and companionship benefits, including:

Stress Reduction: Several studies have proven that dogs decrease stress levels. Simply petting or playing with a dog reduces the stress hormone, cortisol. Physical activity is also a stress reliever.

Several studies have proven that dogs decrease stress levels. Simply petting or playing with a dog reduces the stress hormone, cortisol. Physical activity is also a stress reliever. Heart Health: A healthy heart is also a side benefit of spending time with dogs. Studies have show that petting a dog lowers people's heart rate. Plus, regular walks and exercise improve heart health, so all in all dog walking is a win-win.

A healthy heart is also a side benefit of spending time with dogs. Studies have show that petting a dog lowers people's heart rate. Plus, regular walks and exercise improve heart health, so all in all dog walking is a win-win. Socializing: A study published in the British Journal of Psychology found people are three times more likely to chat with some accompanied by a dog, further enhancing one's social life.

Speaking of exercise and health benefits, since 2015 launch, Wag! Walkers across the country have taken more more than 10 trillions steps while walking dogs. That's almost 800 million calories burned by Wag! Walkers.

For more information about dog care and to learn more about Wag!, visit: www.wagwalking.com

About Wag!



Wag!'s mobile app gives pet parents more flexibility to manage everyday life and instant access to experienced and trustworthy dog walkers in their communities. Wag! walks are insured and bonded, and every walker must pass a robust vetting process before being invited to walk dogs on the platform. Wag! donates proceeds from every walk to the Rescue Bank and has provided than 5 million meals to shelter dogs across the United States.

SOURCE Wag!