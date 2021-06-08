wagamama launches Asian-inspired cocktail program in all US restaurants

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- wagamama USA [NY: 605 3rd Ave. BOSTON: Faneuil Hall marketplace, 1 S Market St https://www.wagamama.us ] announces the launch of its new cocktail program and kicks off summer with weekly "Summer Socials." The new wagamama menu boasts unique cocktails as well as contemporary cuisine inspired by the flavors of Asia.

The cocktail program celebrates and embraces Asia's fresh ingredients, all while adding a wagamama twist. Each cocktail is spirit forward, fresh and garnished with a pop of color. Newly created Signature cocktails include – Southside Tokyo with Greenhook gin, aloe vera, lemon and mint; the Blossom, a plum sake cocktail rounded off with fresh lime and creole bitters; and the Yuzu featuring vodka + yuzu sake complemented by pear, lemon and a matcha sugar rim. The cocktail menu also features modern interpretations of popular classics, including the Thai Chili Margarita with tequila, coconut, chili and lime bitters and a cayenne, cinnamon salt rim.

wagamama's ingredient driven, shareable food menu celebrates Asian heritage and highlights fresh, authentic, and diverse flavors and ingredients. The design aesthetic of the restaurants draws inspiration from Japanese simplicity, efficiency, and style, featuring theatre kitchens, communal spaces, and comfortable, colorful patio areas.

To support the launch of the beverage program and provide guests live entertainment post-pandemic, wagamama debuts its Summer Socials on Friday, May 28th. The Summer Social event series will feature resident DJs on the patios of our restaurants and an outdoor environment tuned to the season.

wagamama Summer Socials will take place every Friday from 5-8pm through September 1st.

