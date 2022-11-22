WagerTalk TV Reaches YouTube Milestone for Sports Betting Media

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WagerTalk TV has become the first sports betting centric channel to earn YouTube verification and the platform's Silver Creator Award.

Founded in July, 2015, WagerTalk Media creates daily sports betting video and written content for handicappers of all experience levels. In September, the network's YouTube channel, WagerTalk TV, surpassed 100,000 followers, becoming the first channel focused on sports betting content to earn the milestone with the platform's verification on following community guidelines and legitimacy of subscribers.

Highlights of WagerTalk Meet and Greet in Las Vegas. WagerTalk TV became the first verified recipient of the YouTube Silver Creator Award.

WagerTalk TV produces approximately six network-quality live broadcasts per day, ranging from a daily NHL betting show, to weekly international soccer content, to WagerTalk Today - the brand's flagship variety show.

What was once a YouTube-specific endeavor, WagerTalk TV has grown exponentially under the leadership of Joe Raineri, Director of Programming. Launched in August 2022, the WagerTalk TV app has made the network's content available on Apple, Amazon, Android and Roku streaming platforms, in addition to social networks like Twitter and Twitch.

"There is zero chance WagerTalk TV is where it is now without Joe, his direction and his amazing team," said John Adamczak, COO of WagerTalk Media. "I am a big believer in the Peter principle and I knew Joe had the skill set and knowledge to build what we wanted."

Prior to the spring 2020 pandemic, most of WagerTalk Media's video content was produced in-person in a rented studio with Kelly Stewart, Director of Media Relations, often serving as host. Raineri was instrumental in shifting the content strategy away from those face-to-face recordings and into a new era where everything could be done remotely.

"We recognized early on that sports betting was going to explode across the country and that it was imperative we grow with it," Raineri said. "Given the technology available, there was no reason to limit our content creation to just a local studio."

With over 108,000 subscribers on YouTube and thousands more on the new app platforms, WagerTalk TV has become appointment viewing for bettors looking for NFL picks , NBA predictions and college football betting tips .

The network's flagship show, Bet On It , has gone through some location and personnel changes over the last couple seasons, but remains a top destination for bettors looking to beat the oddsmakers each week during football season.

