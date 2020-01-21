Wagner Logistics Implements inVia Robotics Software with new inVia PickMate Tool

A key component of inVia's automation software is inVia Logic. It employs AI to map a customer's warehouse and calculate the most efficient paths for moving goods through the fulfillment process, from replenishment to picking to put back. inVia PickMate is a simple user interface that directs warehouse workers to follow these paths and pick accurate products to order bins, generally doubling productivity over manual processes.

"inVia's system will double Wagner's warehouse workers' productivity with the introduction of PickMate and then quadruple productivity with the addition of Picker robots," said Lior Elazary, chief executive officer and co-founder of inVia Robotics. "Scalability is critical in warehouse automation and we are excited to be able to offer incremental efficiency with the implementation of our software followed by our robots."

When Wagner adds inVia Picker robots to its warehouse in the coming months, inVia's software will continually adapt to provide optimized pick paths for both workers and robots, without the need for additional integration with Wagner's Warehouse Management System.

"We wanted to upgrade our processes to keep a competitive edge. Our existing warehouse software fell short of the accuracy and productivity goals we want to achieve," said Kyle VanGoethem, director of solutions at Wagner. "We wanted smart technology that could meet our goals, grow with our business and integrate seamlessly into the warehouse. inVia checked every box."

Founded in 1946, Wagner Logistics is a leader in third-party logistics, offering transportation, dedicated warehousing and robust fulfillment services. Wagner's emphasis on customer experience extends to all of its customers, from small to medium-sized companies to Fortune 500 companies.

inVia Robotics is a Southern California robotics company founded in 2015 that provides the next generation of warehouse automation solutions. inVia is the developer of the first economical goods-to-person solution offered as "Robotics-as-a-Service." inVia is powering the future of warehouse productivity without disrupting the ecosystem of a business's operations.

Wagner Logistics was founded in 1946 on the principle that every customer is a big deal and that continues to pervade our mentality, producing a superior customer experience. The company began in trucking and remains dynamic offering top-notch transportation, dedicated warehousing and robust fulfillment services. We strive to produce innovative solutions, in addition to our superior onboarding process which makes transitions seamless, and have been honored 18 years in a row by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 3PL. Our customers drive our entry into new geographic markets, technological advances and ever-changing distribution challenges. Where do you want to be? Wagner says, Bring It!

