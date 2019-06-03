Wagner Reese Forms Official Partnership with Indianapolis Colts

CARMEL, Ind., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagner Reese, a highly respected personal injury law firm based in Carmel, recently signed onto an official sponsorship agreement with the Indianapolis Colts football team. This partnership will include several exclusive promotions throughout the coming 2019-2020 football season.

One of those promotions will include the NFL's Salute to Service military campaign, which seeks to honor active-duty service members and veterans of the military. By raising money for local military groups and organizations, as well as military non-profit partners with the NFL, the team at Wagner Reese hopes to show their support for America's armed services and the incredible sacrifices made for our country.

"We are excited to team up with the Indianapolis Colts this season," says Steve Wagner, founding partner of the firm. "As long time Colts fans, we are looking forward to this partnership, and can't wait for training camp. Go Colts!"

More details about the partnership and all related events will be released in the future as that information becomes available.

In the meantime, Wagner Reese will continue to work hard on behalf of injury victims throughout Indiana, offering more than 150 years of legal expertise in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and more. By providing committed service, customized legal strategies, and compassionate counsel, the firm has shown time and again that it can achieve meaningful results for clients.

