Wagner Reese Is Proud to Sponsor Prevail's 2019 Celebration of Hope

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagner Reese is honored to be listed as a sponsor for Prevail's 2019 Celebration of Hope. Prevail is an incredible organization that provides crisis intervention and restorative support services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and other traumatic crimes. These free, confidential, and informative services provide life-saving assistance to thousands of people each year.

Celebration of Hope, Prevail's largest fundraiser, brings in over $150,000 for the organization. This year's event will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at The Renaissance North. During the event, sponsors and guests can enjoy a catered dinner and participate in a silent auction. All proceeds and donations from this year's Celebration of Hope will fund programs that help children, adolescents, and adults across Indiana.

Prevail is still accepting sponsors for the 2019 Celebration of Hope. Interested parties can fill out a registration form on Prevail's website or support the organization directly by making a charitable online donation.

The personal injury attorneys at Wagner Reese take great pride in supporting local organizations that provide guidance, legal assistance, and support group services to sexual assault survivors in Indiana.

To learn more about the lawyers at Wagner Reese, visit https://www.wagnerreese.com/.

Likewise, more information about Prevail and the Celebration of Hope Fundraiser can be found at https://prevailinc.org/index.php/prevail-special-events/prevail-fundraisers/signature-gala.

SOURCE Wagner Reese

Related Links

https://www.wagnerreese.com

