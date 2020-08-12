Wagon Wheel, A New Destination for a Lifetime

Recognizing the area's rapid growth, Oakwood Communities saw an opportunity to create the beach city's first luxury community. Over the past decade, empty buildings and dirt roads that made up the Wagon Wheel area have since been replaced with apartments, townhomes, condominiums and retail. The masterplanned community located just off the 101 and Oxnard Blvd, combines urban and suburban lifestyles. Having pulled inspiration from cities such as London and Los Angeles, the community makes you feel as though you are right in the center of it all, without the withdraw of crowds and pollution. Residents living in the neighborhood's townhomes, condominiums and luxury apartments have to look no further than their own backyards to find the amenities they love and need. Coming soon to the development are a brewery, bowling alley, nail salon, boutique, bakery and numerous restaurants. If that wasn't enough, The Wagon Wheel supports a healthy lifestyle with its parks, trails, volleyball courts and gazebos.

Oakwood is no stranger to the fact that without the people of Oxnard, the master planned community would not have come to fruition. An extreme priority has been placed on preserving historical elements from the original Wagon Wheel area in order to pay homage to the city and all its residents. Included is the 1948 Wishing Well, now placed in the center of one of the communities many parks and inside the new art-deco inspired bowling alley, you will find the original signage from the Wagon Wheel Bowl.

Here's a deeper dive into Wagon Wheels four new neighborhoods:

Oxford Flats

Single story condominiums featuring open and spacious floor plans up to 2,336 square feet. The private lobby and elevator access highlight the level of sophistication of the building.

Selling now [https://www.oxfordflatsoxnard.com]

Park Place Townhomes

Three story town homes featuring the ever-popular California Rooms and lofts, designed for the active and social lifestyle. The functional California Rooms are great for entertaining and enjoying the weather of Ventura County.

Selling now [https://www.parkplaceoxnard.com]

Mayfair Townhomes

Offering gated private parking, overnight courtesy patrol, on-site staff and maintenance, Mayfair Townhomes are great for an active family looking to lease.

Leasing now [https://www.mayfairtownhomes.com]

The Junction at Wagon Wheel

Luxury apartments featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse for resident events, overnight courtesy patrol and gated access. Equipped with all appliances, it features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans.

Leasing now [https://www.thejunctionatwagonwheel.com]

