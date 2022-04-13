Wagoneer Grows Award-winning Lineup With Extended L Models and All-new Hurricane Twin-turbo Engine Family

Wagoneer, the premium extension of the Jeep® brand, continues to grow. Today at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, the new extended, long-wheelbase 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L, along with the new 2023 Wagoneer L Carbide and the all-new Hurricane twin-turbo engine family, took center stage, bolstering the award-winning lineup that has set the benchmark for American premium SUVs.

"The all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are off to a great start, and we're always striving to give customers even more of what they want," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The new Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L long-wheelbase models give our customers more: a more efficient and more powerful powertrain with the all-new Hurricane twin-turbo engines, and even more space, delivering best-in-class overall passenger volume, second-row legroom and cargo volume behind the third row, all while maintaining best-in-class towing capability of 10,000 pounds and a rewarding driving experience that is confidence-inspiring."

The new 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are 12 inches longer overall (226.7 inches) than the standard-wheelbase models. Featuring a 130-inch wheelbase (+7 inches compared to standard wheelbase) and up to 44.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row (+15.8 cubic feet compared to standard wheelbase), the 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are designed and engineered to provide unmatched comfort for up to eight passengers and ample cargo room for oversized gear, all while delivering the award-winning attributes of the standard-wheelbase versions, including legendary capability from three available 4x4 systems, exceptional driving dynamics, best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 pounds and advanced safety and technology.

To view the entire release, please click here .

Wagoneer

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

SOURCE Stellantis