Wahl Clippers Sales Support Wounded Warriors

"We are thrilled to partner with Wounded Warrior Project," said Steven Yde, Vice President of Marketing, North American Central Division for Wahl. "Our dedication to our military should not stop upon their return. Wounded Warrior Project ensures that our returning service members have the resources to rehabilitate and readjust to civilian life. It's an honor to make even a small difference in the lives of our nation's wounded warriors."

Since 2003, WWP has been a tireless advocate for our nation's finest, improving the lives of millions of warriors and their families. WWP is committed to helping wounded veterans achieve their highest ambition. When they're ready to start their next mission, WWP stands ready to serve.

"Partners like Wahl Clipper Corporation enable Wounded Warrior Project to provide life-changing programs at no cost to the warriors we serve," said Gary Corless, WWP warrior support. "We're extremely grateful for their support, which allows us to address the challenges warriors face head-on."

WWP believes that every warrior has a positive future to look forward to, and with the help of our donors, we can get them there.

To learn more about this campaign and check out qualifying Wahl products, visit https://www.trywahl.com. And to learn more about how partners like Wahl are helping WWP transform the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities, visit https://wwp.news/WWP.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

